Hurlburt's commitment to kids: How military counselors support community schools Your browser does not support the audio element.

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. - For military children, "home" can be a rapidly changing concept. New schools, new friends, and the recurring absence of a parent are just a few of the unique obstacles they face. While school can provide a sense of stability, these changes can disrupt a student’s educational and social routines.



To help children navigate emotions associated with these challenges, there are Military and Family Life Counselors embedded in schools surrounding Hurlburt Field, Florida. This immediate, confidential and neutral resource ensures the unique stressors of a military household don’t become barriers to a child’s academic success.



“The presence of the MFLC allows students to process experiences, develop coping strategies, and build resilience in a safe, familiar environment,” said Dawn Massey, Florosa Elementary School principal. “They help intercept these stressors early, providing timely support before they grow into larger emotional or behavioral issues.”



According to Dr. Mackinley Cross, School Liaison Program manager, the Florida panhandle has one of the highest concentrations of school-embedded MFLCs to serve military-connected students.



“Our MFLCs provide an invaluable service by connecting their skills with the unique needs of our children and youth,” said Cross.



For one local family, the Florosa Elementary MFLC has been a vital resource, not only through military stressors, but when faced with unfamiliar feelings of loss and grief.



“These new emotions were hard on my kids, but my worries about how it would affect their school day were mitigated by the MFLC,” said Sarah Graham, a military spouse and mom of two. “The counselor helped them understand emotions aren’t a bad thing and taught them how to regulate and process what they were feeling.”



For Massey, ensuring these students don’t fall behind isn’t just an administrative goal, it’s a mission.



“Prioritizing the availability of an MFLC is not just a support service, it is a proactive investment in student stability, school climate and the consistent functionality of the learning environment,” Massey said.



MFLCs build rapport with students by regularly popping in and out of classrooms, gathering groups for lunch or checking on students individually so they are comfortable confiding in them when needed.



“Sometimes we don’t want to burden the ones around us because we don’t want to make them sad, so having someone that’s a little disconnected from the situation really helps them be honest about their emotions,” said Graham.



To both Massey and Graham, it is clear the MFLC program is more than just a resource, it is a mainstay that turns shared struggles into a foundation for developing resilience.



“We are so grateful for the ongoing partnerships with our local schools and districts that allow for this much needed resource to reach our military-connected community where they are,” said Cross.



From offering an open ear for routine stressors, to helping students through the unthinkable, an MFLC’s compassion and guidance ensures military children are not defined by their hardships, but by their strength.