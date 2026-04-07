Fort Campbell Soldier convicted of rape, sexual assault sentenced to 10 years in prison

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky – A military judge convicted a Soldier of sexual assault, rape and aggravated assault at the conclusion of his court martial April 1 at the Fort Campbell Courtroom.



Pvt. Rudy Zarazua-Serafin, 21, an infantryman assigned to 3rd Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), was sentenced to 10 years in prison, forfeiture of all pay and allowances, reduction in rank to E-1 and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.



In March 2025, the victim, a civilian living in Clarkesville, Tenn., started corresponding with Zarazua-Serafin on the app Snapchat. After communicating for several days, they decided to meet in person.



On the evening of March 15, 2025, the victim took a Lyft ride from her home to Fort Campbell and met Zarazua-Serafin at his barracks room. While there, they both drank alcohol, however Zarazua-Serafin consumed a significant amount.



Later in the evening, what started as consensual kissing quickly turned violent when Zarazua-Serafin struck the victim multiple times and raped her.



Early the next morning, she was finally able to flee the barracks room and called a friend who picked her up and took her home. Once there, the victim called 911 to report the rape and officers with the Clarksville Police Department arrived at her home and conducted an interview.



After they left, she went to the Tennova Hospital in Clarksville where medical staff collected evidence with a rape kit and treated multiple physical injuries on her knees, elbows and neck.



The Clarksville Police Department notified the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division that the incident occurred on Fort Campbell and the case was transferred to them.



In addition to law enforcement and medical staff testifying in court during the trial, the victim also took the stand and provided the judge details of the assault.



“The Office of Special Trial Counsel is committed to ensuring that victims—whether military or civilian—are heard and protected. The conviction and sentence in this case demonstrates that commitment in action,” said Capt. Tom Evans, prosecutor, Third Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“This conviction rests on the courage of the victim. Their willingness to come forward and testify is what made this outcome possible,” said Special Agent in Charge John McCabe, Army CID’s Midcentral Field Office. “This successful outcome proves the strength of our partnership with the Clarkesville Police Department. Together, we are a united front, ensuring there is no safe haven for criminals in our communities.”



Zarazua-Serafin will service his confinement at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



This case was investigated by Army CID’s Midcentral Field Office and the Clarkesville Police Department. It was prosecuted byEvans and Capt. Jack C. Flack III, Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.10.2026 Date Posted: 04.10.2026 10:26 Story ID: 562440 Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Campbell Soldier convicted of rape, sexual assault sentenced to 10 years in prison, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.