FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Leslie H. Solomon, killed in action during the Korean War, will be interred April 11, 2026, in Sugar Hill, Georgia. Flanigan’s Funeral Home & Crematory will coordinate services and interment.



In December 1950, Solomon was assigned to Headquarters and Battery D, 15th Anti-Aircraft Artillery, Automatic Weapons Battalion, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 2 when his convoy was ambushed by enemy forces while in route to the vicinity of Hagaru-ri near theJangjin (Chosin) Reservoir, Republic of Korea. The U.S. Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953, and on Jan. 6, 1956, he was declared non-recoverable.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Solomon April 1, 2025.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Solomon’s remains, please visit: [https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4154046/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-solomon-l/](https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4154046/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-solomon-l/)



U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Flanigan’s Funeral Home & Crematory, 770-932-1133.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.03.2026 Date Posted: 04.10.2026 10:20 Story ID: 562439 Location: SUGAR HILL, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Korean War Soldier Killed in 1950 to Be Buried in Sugar Hill, Georgia, by Daniela Vestal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.