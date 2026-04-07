109th MP BN conducts Transfer of Authority welcoming 336th MP BN

Photo By Sgt. Shaun Rajasekar | U.S. Army Reserve Command Sgt. Maj. Jessica Lam (left) and Ltc. Sean Spencer (Center), receive a plaque during a Relief in Place and Transfer of Authority at Camp Kosciuszko, Poland, on April 9th, 2026. U.S. Army V Corps, headquartered in Fort Knox, Kentucky, is the Army’s only forward-deployed corps in Europe, providing command and control of rotational forces in support of NATO allies and partners. V Corps enhances regional security, strengthens interoperability, and supports deterrence efforts across the European theater. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Shaun Rajasekar) see less | View Image Page

POZNAN, Poland – U.S. Soldiers of the 336th Military Police Battalion (336th MP BN) and the 109th Military Police Battalion (109th MP BN), gather to hold a transfer of authority (TOA) ceremony, at Camp Kosciuszko, Poznan, Poland, on April 9, 2026. The TOA was held to commemorate the end of the 336th MP BN’s deployment to Poland and the transfer of authority over their mission to the 109th MP BN.

TOA ceremonies are a time honored tradition designed to recognize the achievements of the departing command and their Soldiers. An important feature in this ceremony is the casing and uncasing of the outgoing and incoming units’ colors (flags), which symbolizes the continuity of leadership. These ceremonies provide a unique opportunity to introduce the new command to the environment and expedite networking and relationship building.

“Our primary mission is law enforcement,” said Lt. Col. Michelle Spencer, Commander of the 336th MP BN. “We also maintain a combat credible force to protect the Eastern flank and respond to contingency and crisis operations.” The 336th MP BN is an Army Reserve unit from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and has been deployed to Europe as of July 2025 for a nine-month rotation. In order to maintain fighting readiness, the 336th conducted weapons qualifications across six different allied nations and graduated 47 Soldiers from the Advanced Police Administration Course. This five-day specialized training program is designed for senior U.S. Army military police and Department of Army law enforcement personnel, focusing on advanced law enforcement reporting systems and case management. By conducting joint training and educating soldiers through advanced law enforcement courses, the 336th ensures they are capable of providing law enforcement services to protect forces located in Europe.

In an effort to enhance interoperability between the 336th MP BN and allied nations, the 336th took part in numerous joint training exercises such as Bear Track in Estonia, Raven 2025 in Lithuania and Combined Resolve in Germany. They also conducted numerous joint military police patrols with 17 partner nations, to include Poland, Italy, Denmark, Norway, Lithuania, Estonia, Romania and Bulgaria.

By training and conducting joint operations with partner forces, the 336th was able to enhance their understanding of how their partner forces operate in the field and establish joint tactics, techniques and procedures. “We conducted 94 in-transit security missions over 65,000 miles with zero safety incidents, zero fatalities,” Spencer said about her proudest accomplishment during the mobilization. “That’s moving war materials and supporting many different countries and many different rotational forces brigade combat teams throughout our area of operations.” The presence of the 109th MP BN, a National Guard unit out of Kinston, North Carolina, is essential. “The forces here have to continue to be protected. That’s the MP’s main objective,” Spencer said. “We do have our Soldiers here who are training, who are working alongside our partners; they need someone to watch their backs, and that’s us.”