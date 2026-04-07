Osan celebrates Month of Military Child

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams | Lori Dudley, Month of Military Child picnic attendee, and her son Liam Dudley, Osan Elementary School student, look at art at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 8, 2026. During the picnic, families were able to visit different booths where students showcased the artwork they created throughout the school year highlighting their growth and accomplishments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams | Lori Dudley, Month of Military Child picnic attendee, and her son Liam Dudley, Osan...... read more read more

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea – Families gathered to celebrate the Month of the Military Child with a picnic honoring the resilience, strength and sacrifices made by children of service members at Osan Elementary School, Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 8, 2026.

The annual event transformed the school grounds into a shared space where families could step into their children’s daily environment, enjoy lunch and strengthen connections between students, parents and educators.

“Taking time to celebrate our kids and thank them for their resilience is incredibly important,” stated Allyss Struhs, Osan Elementary School principal. “This picnic is a way to give back to the families, celebrate our kids and recognize everything they go through as military children.”

In addition to the picnic, families were able to visit different booths where students showcased the artwork they created throughout the school year.

“We love to display our students’ work,” expressed Struhs. “During the picnic, students can walk their families through what they’ve been working on. It’s another way to celebrate their growth and accomplishments.” Beyond activities, the picnic also highlighted the unique experiences military children face and the strength they demonstrate through constant change.

“Military children sacrifice in ways that aren’t always visible,” said Struhs. “They experience deployments, frequent moves and the challenge of starting over in new schools and making new friends. That’s not easy, but they continue to adapt and thrive.”

For students like Madison Sevold, the event offered a meaningful break from the school day and a chance to reconnect with family.

“I’m really excited because I get to see my mom and dad,” expressed Sevold. “We get to eat together, play and just enjoy time as a family. My favorite part though is seeing everyone enjoying time with their families and friends.” Sevold smiled as she shared her experiences embracing the opportunities that often come with the lifestyle of a military child.

“I feel amazing and really grateful to be a military child,” she said. “I’ve been able to move around the world, see places a lot of people don’t get to see, and meet so many new friends.”

Sevold’s perspective reflects the resilience and adaptability celebrated during the Month of Military Child, which recognizes the vital role military children play in supporting service members and the mission. At Osan Air Base, that recognition is reflected through events like the picnic, reinforcing the strong sense of community that supports readiness across Team Osan.