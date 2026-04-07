National Guard Soldiers to Compete in Best Ranger Competition

Courtesy Photo | Six National Guard Ranger-qualified Soldiers will compete for the title of ‘Best Ranger’ at the 42nd annual Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition, April 10-12, at Fort Benning, Georgia. The National Guard is represented by three two-man teams: U.S. Army 1st Lt. Zachary Thompson and Sgt. 1st Class Robert Flora; Capt. Erik Gorman and Capt. Christian Thompson; and 1st Lt. Talan Saylor and Cpl. Brendan Fox.8 (U.S. Army photos by Patrick Albright) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Six National Guard Ranger-qualified Soldiers will compete for the title of ‘Best...... read more read more

By National Guard Bureau Public Affairs

Six of the National Guard’s most lethal Ranger-qualified Soldiers will compete for the coveted title of ‘Best Ranger’ at the 42nd annual Lt. Gen. David E. Grange Jr. Best Ranger Competition, April 10-12, at Fort Benning, Georgia.

The National Guard is represented by three two-man teams: U.S. Army Capt. Erik Gorman and Capt. Christian Thompson; 1st Lt. Zachary Thompson and Sgt. 1st Class Robert Flora; and 1st Lt. Talan Saylor and Cpl. Brendan Fox.

There are 61 total teams from across the Army in this year’s competition.

The annual event, showcasing the ‘apex of leadership’, serves as a tribute to the Ranger legacy and aims to determine the best two-person Ranger team across the Department of War. The competition is a grueling three-day trial that tests the limits of their physical and mental endurance.

“This is absolutely going to be a surreal experience, to say the least,” said Gorman of the Alaska National Guard. “I hope to take back motivation and inspiration to my state.”

Competitors will cover more than 60 miles while carrying equipment weighing upwards of 80 pounds, as they complete tasks designed to test the full spectrum of Ranger skills, including marksmanship events, obstacle courses, land navigation, water survival tests, and endurance movements across land.

“I feel like when I get older, I’m going to look back and be glad that I competed,” said Fox. “A lot of great Soldiers, great Rangers, have done this in the past and I hope to be like those guys. I want to be as great as the former competitors, the best of the best.”

Not every team that competes is guaranteed to finish.

Throughout the competition, teams will be evaluated on their cumulative performance across the dozens of events, with cuts made along the way, narrowing the field to only the top teams come the final day. For the teams still standing, the last day will bring a final set of challenges before the ‘Best Ranger’ team is named during an awards ceremony April 13.

As National Guard Soldiers prepare to compete alongside members from across the total Army, their participation underscores the Guard’s readiness, lethality, and ability to perform at the highest levels of military excellence.