U.S. and Chilean Air Force crews complete historic refueling

U.S. and Chilean Air Force (FACh) crews demonstrated advanced interoperability April 4, 2026, executing the first-ever Chilean KC-135 Stratotanker air-to-air refueling of two U.S. F-35A Lightning II aircraft—marking a significant step forward in bilateral airpower integration.

The mission, conducted en route to Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026, showcased real-world coordination between trusted partners while reinforcing the ability to operate seamlessly across the hemisphere.

As part of the U.S. Air Force’s F-35A Demonstration Team, the aircraft and their crews were on their way to Chile to participate in FIDAE, the largest trade show in Latin America. The jets departed Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, on April 4, flying approximately ten hours to arrive in Chile. A KC-135R Stratotanker from MacDill Air Force Base supported the first leg, refueling each aircraft four times. Near the Peru-Ecuador border, a Chilean KC-135 assumed the mission, refueling each F-35 four times and supplying approximately 41,000 pounds of fuel while escorting them into Chile.

According to Capt. Austin McDaniel, F-35A Demonstration Team safety observer and one of the two F-35A pilots, this collaboration was a “target of opportunity” to integrate with a trusted U.S. military partner.

“It worked well beyond what I expected,” McDaniel said. “The Chileans far exceeded my expectations. They were excellent; their pilots and boom operators were top-notch. I think there were a little bit of nerves on both sides for that first refuel, but it went off just as smoothly as I’ve ever seen it.”

McDaniel said discussions about binational air-to-air refueling had taken place long before this mission, but the opportunity had never materialized until now. Despite a short planning timeline, both teams executed seamlessly, working within NATO standards that enabled such interoperability.

“It was just a quick email to ask for support, and the Chilean Air Force was happy to do so,” McDaniel said. “They had a great game plan of how they were going to get us down to Chile.”

FACh Maj. Diego Casaubon, deputy commander of FACh’s Transport Group 10, piloted the Chilean KC-135 that rendezvoused with the F-35s. He said his squadron had long considered conducting air-to-air refueling with U.S. Air Force F-35s and was ready when the request came. While the aircraft differed, Casaubon said the method closely mirrored refueling Chilean F-16 Fighting Falcons, and integration with U.S. crews was seamless due to shared professionalism and communication.

“[The F-35 team] gave us their plan, a very complete plan, and we started planning,” he said. “It was like a normal, everyday mission, just that the receiver was different. We were speaking the same language, tactically and operationally.”

Casaubon said the F-35 pilots, McDaniel and F-35A Demo team commander Maj. Sean Loughlin, arrived precisely as scheduled, enabling execution exactly as planned. He described the mission as one “you’d never forget.”

“This was getting to the top of what we do: an air-to-air refueling with the U.S. Air Force,” he said. “It was very different to see an F-35 outside your wing instead of an F-16. We were really, really happy with the mission and really proud of the professionalism that we displayed as a crew. For us, it was one of the best missions we had. The FACh and U.S. Air Force have always had a really good relationship, and now this is a next level of partnership and trust.”

The F-35A Demonstration Team will remain in Chile to conduct aerial demonstrations through the conclusion of FIDAE on April 12, with plans to continue bilateral integration on the return transit.

McDaniel said the success of the mission reinforces the strength of U.S.-Chile interoperability.

“To be able to see it actually work, as we expected it to, just gave us the confidence that, yes, it’s something we can do,” he said. “We can work as nations to make something happen that matters to both of us.”

FIDAE, hosted by the Chilean Air Force, is a biennial international aerospace and defense exhibition that brings together global partners to showcase capability, strengthen relationships and advance innovation across the region. Chile remains a key U.S. partner in the Southern Cone, with continued U.S. Air Force participation underscoring a shared commitment to security and stability.