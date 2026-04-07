Senior aviation leader promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 5

Photo By 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Maroon poses with family members following his promotion ceremony at the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln in Springfield, Illinois, April 9, 2026. Family and friends gathered to celebrate his advancement to CW5. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche, Joint Force Headquarters – Illinois National Guard) see less | View Image Page

Photo By 2nd Lt. Trenton Fouche | Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Maroon poses with family members following his...... read more read more

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SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Family, friends, and fellow Soldiers gathered at the Illinois Military Academy on Camp Lincoln, April 9 to honor the promotion of Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Maroon, recognizing nearly four decades of dedicated service to the Illinois Army National Guard and Army Aviation.

Hosted by Col. Jason Celletti, the State Aviation Officer of Illinois, the ceremony highlighted Maroon’s 38-year career, which began when he enlisted in 1988 at the age of 17.

Maroon’s career has spanned rotary and fixed-wing aviation, multiple deployments, and key leadership roles, including his current position as the State Senior Aviation Officer. Over time, he has accumulated more than 6,000 flight hours, including over 1,300 combat hours.

Throughout the ceremony, leaders emphasized Maroon’s reputation as a quiet professional and dedicated mentor.

“He has done his entire career not making waves, but doing what’s right to get the mission done,” said Celletti. “Mike has always been about solving problems and taking care of Soldiers.”

Celletti also reflected on Maroon’s long-term impact on the formation, sharing a story from early in his own career.

“He took the time to teach a brand-new Soldier exactly what was going on and why,” he said. “No lectures, no ego, just pure professionalism. I’ve seen that same mentorship for over 20 years.”

Command Chief Warrant Officer 5 Thomas Black highlighted how rare it is to reach the rank of CW5.

“Out of thousands of Soldiers, there are only a handful of opportunities to make it to this level,” Black said. “It’s something you dream about, and it’s a testament to everything he’s done throughout his career.”

Maroon’s family played a central role in the ceremony, with his wife, Deana, pinning on his new rank of CW5. Leaders emphasized that the promotion reflects not only his service, but the support system behind him.

When addressing the audience, Maroon remained humble, focusing on his family and fellow Soldiers.

“I can’t say enough about my wife,” Maroon said. “The toughest job in the Army is being a military spouse, and she’s done it for 30 years. She’s been the foundation of our family and my source of inspiration.”

He also stressed the importance of mentorship and preparing the next generation of leaders.

“We have a responsibility to train and develop the next group of Soldiers and aviators who will carry on the mission,” Maroon said.

During the ceremony, Maroon was also awarded the Order of Saint Michael, recognizing his significant contributions to Army Aviation and his leadership within the aviation community.

As one of the most senior warrant officers in the formation, Maroon’s promotion to CW5 represents the highest level of technical expertise and leadership within the warrant officer corps. His career stands as a testament to professionalism, dedication, and a lifelong commitment to Army Aviation and the Soldiers he has led along the way.