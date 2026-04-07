Global Strike top leaders visit Dyess AFB

Photo By Airman 1st Class William Neal | U.S. Air Force Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, arrives at the 28th Bomb Squadron for a B-1B Lancer simulator orientation while touring Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, March 30, 2026. The visit immersed Davis in active training operations to further understand how the 7th Bomb Wing delivers credible and decisive combat power anywhere in the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Neal) see less | View Image Page

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Air Force Global Strike Command senior leaders met with the Airmen who deliver Dyess Air Force Base’s B-1 Lancer combat capabilities while preparing for the beddown of the B-21 Raider during a base visit, March 30-April 1, 2026.

Gen. S.L. Davis, commander of AFGSC, and Chief Master Sgt. Shawn M. Aiello, AFGSC command chief, were briefed on bomber operations, aircraft generation, munitions sustainment and force health readiness. Leaders discussed how the wing balances ongoing operational requirements with deliberate planning for next-generation capabilities.

“The 7th Bomb Wing Team sustains a level of readiness that enables them to deliver decisive combat power almost anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice,” said Davis. “The long-range strike expertise and proactive planning demonstrated across this base is fueling current combat operations and the future of our Air Force.”

Davis and Aiello also met with local civic leaders to discuss how projected mission growth at Dyess intersects with housing, infrastructure and long-term community planning.

“Dyess is delivering on its operational commitments while preparing for future requirements,” said Col. Seth Spanier, 7th Bomb Wing and installation commander. “The support of our Abilene community is vital to our Airmen’s ability to execute the mission today and in the years ahead.”

During their visit, Davis and Aiello were briefed on Dyess’s preparations to beddown the B-21, gaining a detailed understanding of critical infrastructure improvements, current construction projects and the sustainment resources required to onboard the new aircraft while maintaining current B-1B Lancer and Air Mobility Command’s C-130J Super Hercules operations.

The command team met with Airmen across the 7th Operations Group, 7th Maintenance Group, 7th Mission Support Group and 7th Medical Group, sharing insights focused on standards, inspection discipline and the resilience required to maintain combat capability every day.

“Everyday readiness is built through discipline, focus and teamwork,” Aiello said. “The Airmen at Dyess demonstrate how integrated effort across operations, maintenance and support ensures we are prepared for the future fight.”

The visit highlighted how Dyess continues to sustain long-range strike operations at home and across the globe while building the foundation for bomber modernization.

“We are incredibly proud of the professionalism and hard work these Airmen demonstrate daily,” said Davis. “The focus and commitment we witnessed during our time at Dyess is essential to the continued growth of the Global Strike Team.”