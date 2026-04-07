Luke AFB welcomes Celebrity Sweat for basketball event, promoting fitness and mission readiness

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. - Airmen, families, and community members gathered at Luke Air Force Base for a high-energy “Celebrity Slam Jam” basketball game hosted by Celebrity Sweat, a fitness and entertainment organization that connects professional athletes and influencers with communities through health-focused events. The event featured a 5-on-5 exhibition basketball game inside the Bryant Fitness Center, where professional athletes, influencers, and four Airmen came together for a fast-paced competition designed to inspire and engage the Luke AFB community. Team captains included former NBA players Dwight Howard and Robert Horry, who faced off against former NBA player Shawn Marion and former NFL player Brian Urlacher, bringing star power and competitive energy to the installation. Additional appearances from former UFC fighter Henry Cejudo helped create an exciting, interactive environment for attendees. “We’re here for entertainment and community,” said Lisa Levine, Celebrity Sweat chief executive officer. “We’re so proud to be American. When everyone connects it feels like a family.” The Slam Jam highlighted the importance of physical fitness and teamwork, core elements that directly support the mission of the 56th Fighter Wing. Events like this reinforce the idea that maintaining readiness extends beyond the flightline, requiring strength, resilience, and cohesion across all Airmen. For many attendees, the event provided a unique opportunity to interact with professional athletes while building stronger connections within the base community. “The military has given me a lot of opportunities to do things I never thought I’d do,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Isaiah Marshall, 56th Operations Group plans and program manager. “It felt great to be out there with all these amazing people, and I thank all the celebrities for giving back to the community.” The presence of high-profile athletes also underscored the shared values between sports and military service. Qualities essential to success in both arenas include discipline, adaptability, and performing under pressure. Through events like the Celebrity Slam Jam, Luke AFB continues to foster an environment where mission readiness and morale go hand in hand, ensuring Airmen remain prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.