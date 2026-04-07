A New Standard in Expertise: 120th Infantry Brigade Certifies First Senior OC/Ts

Photo By 2nd Lt. Caitlin Wilkins | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army, pose for a group photo after a Senior Observer, Controller, Trainer Board at Fort Hood, Texas, March 25, 2026. Soldiers participated in the board to earn the title of Senior OC/T as part of a new initiative that aims to improve OC/T expertise. (U.S. Army photo by Second Lieutenant Caitlin Wilkins) see less | View Image Page

Photo By 2nd Lt. Caitlin Wilkins | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army, pose for a...... read more read more

FORT HOOD, Texas – For Sgt. 1st Class Keunna Moore and a select group of her peers, March 25, 2026, provided an opportunity to validate years of experience and dedication to the Observer, Controller, Trainer mission as they became the first Senior OC/Ts within the 120th Infantry Brigade, First Army.

To earn their new title, Soldiers were tested by senior noncommissioned and commissioned officers during a board that covered the mobilization process, essential OC/T tasks, and First Army doctrine.

“I wanted to participate in the board because I wanted to challenge myself to grow professionally,” said Sgt. 1st Class Keunna Moore, one of the first Senior OC/Ts within the brigade. “The board gave me an opportunity to validate my knowledge, experience, and ability to mentor and develop incoming OC/Ts. It was also important to me to set the standard and be part of something that strengthens our formation.”

The board is part of a larger push to modernize the OC/T formation by formally certifying Soldiers at Basic, Senior, and Master levels. It replaces a less structured system and helps provide a clear development path for OC/Ts.

“The establishment of Basic, Senior, and Master OC/T levels is a key component of our commitment to professional development and ensuring the highest quality of training for our partner units,” said the 120th Infantry Brigade Command Sgt. Maj. LaVander Talley. “This tiered system creates a clear career path for our OC/Ts, allowing them to progress from a foundational understanding of their role to becoming true subject matter experts.”

This tiered system begins after new OC/Ts graduate from the First Army OC/T Academy where they earn their Basic OC/T position. After at least 180 days of experience and successfully performing key OC/T tasks, Soldiers are eligible to attend the Senior OC/T board. The Master OC/T position is available to Senior OC/Ts after they have served in their role for at least one year and have consistently demonstrated high levels of expertise and mentorship.

“Throughout the board, we were looking for individuals who demonstrated not only tactical and technical expertise, but also the qualities of a great coach and mentor,” said Talley. “We wanted Soldiers who have a deep understanding of Army doctrine and a passion for training, exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, and proven leadership.”

By selecting Soldiers with these traits, the brigade aims to create better training opportunities for deploying U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard units.

“The modernization of our OC/T force will have a profound impact on the 120th's ability to train and deploy Army Reserve and National Guard units,” said Talley. “By having a more professional and proficient OC/T force, we can provide more effective and realistic training, which in turn leads to more ready and lethal units. Our OC/Ts are at the forefront of this effort, serving as the "tip of the spear" in preparing our partner units for success on any mission they are called upon to execute.”