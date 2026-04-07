Fort Carson Soldier convicted of sexual assault sentenced to prison

FORT CARSON, Colo. – A military jury convicted a Soldier of sexual assault during his court-martial March 16 – 20 at the Maj. Michael R. Martinez Courthouse.



Spc. Levis M. Njie, 24, an Abrams Tank System Maintainer assigned to 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat team, 4th Infantry Division, was sentenced by the military judge to four years in prison and a dishonorable discharge from the Army.



Njie and the victim, a fellow Soldier, attended basic training together during the summer of 2023 at Fort Jackson, S.C., and became friends. Following graduation from Advanced Individual Training, both Soldiers were given orders for Fort Carson.



The victim moved to her new duty station a few weeks ahead of Njie and offered to assist him with in-processing when he arrived.



On Oct. 13, 2023, the victim accompanied Njie to Walmart to purchase items for his barracks room and then joined him for dinner at a local Mexican restaurant. Afterwards, the victim invited Njie to her room to watch a movie.



During the movie, he started flirting with her and asked if she’d like to kiss him. She said no, but Njie persisted even though she continued to rebuff his advances. Angered, he forced the victim onto her bed and sexually assaulted her.



Upset and frightened, she left Njie in her room and called a friend who picked her up and drove to the friend’s home in Colorado Springs.



The next day, the friend accompanied the victim to the UCHealth Memorial Hospital where medical staff administered a rape kit.



The victim reported the assault to the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention program and a few days later she was interviewed by agents with the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division.



During the trial, the victim’s testimony, corroborating witness statements and physical evidence helped secure the guilty verdict.



“This conviction reflects the Army’s commitment to holding offenders accountable and maintaining good order and discipline within the ranks. We remain dedicated to supporting victims and ensuring justice is pursued through a fair and thorough process,” said Capt. Alexandra Henning, prosecutor, Fourth Circuit, Army Office of Special Trial Counsel.



“We recognize that the verdict is only one step on the path to healing for the victim. We hope that the resolution of this case brings her a sense of closure, and we wish her strength and peace as she continues to rebuild her life,” said Capt. Rachel Rose, prosecutor, Fourth Circuit, Army OSTC.



Njie will service his confinement at the United States Disciplinary Barracks at Fort Leavenworth. Upon release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements.



This case was investigated by Army CID’s Central Field Office and prosecuted by Henning and Rose.



The Army Office of Special Trial Counsel is comprised of specially trained military lawyers, legal professionals and support staff responsible for the expert and independent prosecution of murder, sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse, kidnapping and other serious criminal offenses. Headquartered at Fort Belvoir, Va., OSTC has eight regional headquarters that oversee 28 field offices located across the country to include Europe and Korea. For more information visit [https://www.army.mil/ostc](https://www.army.mil/ostc).



If you would like to report a crime, have information about a crime, or have been the subject or survivor of a crime, you can submit anonymous tips to Army CID at [www.p3tips.com/armycid](http://www.p3tips.com/armycid).

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2026 Date Posted: 04.09.2026 15:54 Story ID: 562394 Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Carson Soldier convicted of sexual assault sentenced to prison, by Michelle McCaskill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.