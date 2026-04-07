NAVFAC Atlantic awards $90 million contract to support Navy utilities worldwide

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic awarded CDM Federal Programs Corporation, Fairfax, Virginia a $90 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract (N62470-26-D-0007) to provide professional services supporting management of the Navy’s electric, civil and mechanical utility systems at Department of the Navy (DON) installations worldwide.

Work under the contract will be performed within NAVFAC’s worldwide area of responsibility, including installations in the continental United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia, and is expected to be completed by April 2031. The contract includes a 12-month base period with four one-year option periods.

Fiscal 2026 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $10,000 will be obligated under the first task order for the contract’s minimum guarantee and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The contract was competitively procured through the System for Award Management (SAM) Contract Opportunities website using a best-value source selection process, with three offers received. NAVFAC Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

The work includes professional services to support utility management, operation and maintenance, inventory and asset management, electric and steam production and distribution, natural gas distribution, water and wastewater treatment, storm water collection, advanced metering, energy management, energy security, utility control systems cybersecurity, rate analysis, commodity procurement, and related planning, training and program support.

By strengthening the reliability, resilience and long-term performance of critical shore utilities, the contract supports NAVFAC’s mission to deliver utilities and services that sustain Navy and Marine Corps installations and reinforce the link between the Shore Enterprise and the Fleet.

The award also supports Department of War (DOW) priorities to rebuild the military and reestablish deterrence through readiness, while advancing Navy Shore lines of effort focused on delivering fleet-focused outcomes and bolstering the foundation through resilient, modernized installation platforms. In practical terms, that means better-supported bases, more dependable utility systems, and stronger infrastructure to enable warfighters, maintain operations and sustain mission readiness worldwide.