Phoenix Airmen and Cadets take on German physical proficiency assessment

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Nicholas Fay, a Combat Arms Training and Maintenance instructor assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, instructs Airmen on the use of a Sig Sauer M18 pistol during the marksmanship portion of the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment at Goldwater Air National Guard Base, Phoenix, April 2, 2026. The GAFPB is a decoration of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, and is one of few foreign military badges authorized to be worn by U.S. Air Force, Army, and Space Force members.&#xA; (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Jacob Hreshchyshyn) see less | View Image Page

The Arizona Air National Guard hosted the German Armed Forces Proficiency Badge assessment for the second time since March, 2025 here at Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix April 1-3, 2026.

The GAFPB assessment gave members of the 161st Air Refueling Wing, the 56th Fighter Wing and Reserve Officers' Training Corps the opportunity to perform physical challenges while being evaluated by members of the Bundeswehr, the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Germany, for a chance at winning a gold, silver or bronze proficiency badge.

To earn a badge, participants needed to complete six challenges: a 100-meter swim in uniform, a pistol shooting qualification, a pull-up bar hang, an 11 by 10-meter sprint, a 1000-meter run and a 12-kilometer road march while carrying a 33-pound rucksack.

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeffrey Robertson, commander of the 161st Mission Support Group, emphasized how the event represents the competitive spirit of the U.S. Armed Forces, the desire and capability of its members to perform above and beyond expected standards, its ability to coordinate and execute with partner nations and the 161st ARW's pursuit of being a strong, disciplined and respected warfighting asset for the state of Arizona, the United States Air Force and the nation.

Echoing Robertson's sentiments, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Smith, security forces specialist assigned to the 161st Air Refueling Wing, expressed the value of performing under allied training standards to determine his own standing.

"I've always loved working with NATO partners within the military," said Smith. "And being able to come out here and work with the German Armed Forces and learn about how they qualify their troops overseas is always a good opportunity to test where you're at."

For U.S. Air Force Cadet Xavier Gacusan, ROTC student at Arizona State University, the event proved to be an exciting opportunity for both physical and professional growth.

"We're just really excited to meet some other Airmen, talk about life in the military and hopefully gain some mentorship experience - while also doing another activity I think is really exciting and interesting," said Gacusan.

Over 40 members of the 161st Air Refueling Wing have competed and earned a badge, which is one of few foreign military badges authorized to be worn by U.S. Air Force, Army and Space Force service members.