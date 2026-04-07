That Others May Live: The unwavering commitment of Air Force combat search and rescue

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. –In the U.S. Air Force, no phrase carries more weight than "That Others May Live." It is not merely a motto; it is a commitment that underpins the existence of the Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) mission.



This solemn promise to leave no one behind, whether a downed pilot in enemy territory or a civilian stranded by natural disaster, is forged in the demanding, complex training environment of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the heart of the Air Force's rescue enterprise.



A successful CSAR mission is a highly synchronized operation requiring seamless integration of specialized aircraft and personnel. It relies on a force package of three distinct platforms, with every Airman trained to execute their role with precision under the most strenuous conditions.



Every rescue mission begins with a plan, and for CSAR, that plan is orchestrated from the sky by the HC-130J Combat King II and its aircrew.



The HC-130J Combat King II is a day and night, all weather capable special mission platform designed to conduct personnel recovery using CSAR tactics. The aviators who employ the HC-130J are specifically trained to perform night-one contested rescue missions through CSAR coordination, aerial refueling, airdrop of personnel and equipment, low-level flight, and austere landings to semi- and unprepared surfaces.



Critically, the HC-130J extends the range of rescue operations by providing leading relay of command and control, support to recovery vehicles such as the HH-60W, coordination of supporting forces, and operational reach-back to command elements.



“The HC-130J Combat King II, and the highly trained aircrew who fly it, are a critical component to the Joint Force for successful CSAR mission execution,” said Lt. Col. Cory Pilinko, 79th Rescue Squadron director of operations. “They dynamically orchestrate strike, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), escort, SuppressionofEnemyAirDefenses (SEAD), and command assets to enable the recovery vehicle, such as the HH-60W, to recover an isolated person as quickly as possible.”



Without the Combat King II's ability to pass fuel mid-air, the reach of a rescue mission would be drastically shortened, potentially putting a survivor beyond reach.



“The HC-130J significantly extends the capabilities of rescue assets by in-flight refueling recovery vehicles and airdropping combat-medics, such as Guardian Angel teams, and their equipment,” said Pilinko. ”Operating under the Crown callsign, HC-130J crews train and execute everyday with the sole focus of making sure that an isolated person’s worst day is not their last.”



As therotary wing recovery vehicle, the HH-60W Jolly Green II and its aircrew infiltrate hostile or contested environments to retrieve isolated personnel. The crew, consisting of pilots, special mission aviators, and pararescuemen are trained to fly in a variety of conditions, including nighttime low-level formation terrain flight, maritime operations, threat penetration, weapons employment, and adverse weather operations. Equipped with two machine guns, the HH-60W can defend the isolated personnel, while providing a platform for pararescue teams to conduct medical intervention on any injured personnel.



The operational readiness of these helicopters is a direct result of the meticulous work performed by maintenance crews.



"These helicopters have to be ready to go at a moment's notice,” said Master Sgt. Nikolas Russell, 55th Rescue Generation Squadron Lead Production Superintendent. "When we send an HH-60 out, we know it's flying into a dangerous situation to bring someone home. Every bolt we tighten, every inspection we perform, is a promise to that crew and to the person they're rescuing that this aircraft will not fail them. We take that promise personally."



The pilots of the A-10 Thunderbolt II, flying under the famous “Sandy” callsign, serve as the Mission Commander during CSAR operations. The A-10 pilot’s job is to authenticate and locate the survivor, mitigate threats and protect the rescue task force. The A-10 neutralizes any ground threats to the vulnerable recovery aircraft with its iconic GAU-8 Avenger 30mm cannon and an array of other munitions.By creating a secure terminal area, the A-10s allow the HH-60 crews and Pararescuemen to focus on the extraction.



"When a rescue is underway, A-10s work to find the downed aircrew member, sanitize the area and ensure the rest of the team can do their job without being threatened from the ground,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Rutter, 357th Fighter Squadron commander. “The trust between the A-10 and the rest of the rescue community is absolute; they know we will do whatever it takes to protect them while they work to bring our teammates home."



At the heart of the recovery mission are the special warfare Airmen. Pararescuemen, or PJs, deploy from the HH-60 to provide immediate, life-saving medical care on the ground. As elite combat medics, they are trained to treat and stabilize survivors in the most austere and hostile environments before preparing them for extraction.



Alongside PJs, Combat Controllers (CCTs) serve as FAA-certified air traffic controllers who can establish assault zones or control the airspace, ensuring the safe flow of aircraft to and from the recovery site. Their ability to manage complex air-to-ground operations is critical to mission success.



“The type of Airmen that we raise in the Rescue and Attack community forms this very unique team that executes a unique mission that only we are capable of doing at that level,” said Col. Jose Cabrera, 355th Wing commander.



The proficiency of these teams is forged through intentionally demanding training at Davis-Monthan. The training is designed to be as realistic as possible, because in a real-world rescue, there are no second chances.



A wide array of complex scenarios are simulated to ensure teams are ready for anything. DM regularly hosts mass casualty exercises and simulated combat strikes so Airmen are prepared for high-stress events. Teams conduct high-angle rescues in complex mountain environments, where they employ expert climbing and rope skills to reach and recover personnel from otherwise inaccessible locations.



This integrated team of Airmen and aircraft stands ready for worldwide deployment. The training pipeline at Davis-Monthan ensures every Airman in the CSAR mission is prepared to execute their specific function as part of a cohesive team.



“It goes back to our motto as Rescue Airmen,” said Cabrera. “’These things we do, that others may live.’ That's really the mindset; that's the baseline that every one of our Rescue and Attack Airmen has. No matter what the circumstances are, we're never going to leave an American behind.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.06.2026 Date Posted: 04.09.2026 13:27 Story ID: 562369 Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, That Others May Live: The unwavering commitment of Air Force combat search and rescue, by Maj. Claire Fitle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.