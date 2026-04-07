EOD Mobile Unit TEN Earns Navy’s Top Retention Excellence Award

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Jackson Adkins | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Cmdr. Jonathon Maurus, center, assumes command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TEN (EODMU-10) during a ceremony at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, July 3, 2025. During the ceremony Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit TWO (MDSU-2) was disestablished and EODMU-10 established, combining their warfighting capabilities. EODMU-10 is a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 and operates as part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Force providing skilled, capable, and combat-ready deployable Navy EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (April 9, 2026) – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit TEN (EODMU-10) was recognized with the "Best in Class" distinction for the Fiscal Year 2025 Retention Excellence Award, an honor that identifies it as the top-performing command in its category.

The award, announced by the Chief of Naval Operations, signifies the Navy’s highest level of recognition for commands that sustain superior levels of Sailor retention. This achievement reflects an exceptional command climate and a deep commitment to the career development and well-being of its Sailors. The focus on people is a core tenet of the Navy’s mission, which emphasizes that retaining experienced Sailors is one of the most powerful weapons in securing victory and maintaining a warfighting advantage.

"Our people are our most crucial asset," said Cmdr. Jon Maurus, Commanding Officer of EODMU-10. “This recognition isn't just about meeting metrics; it's about the positive command climate we've built together, where our Sailors feel valued and see a clear path for professional growth. Their dedication is the bedrock of our success in every mission we're tasked with."

The Navy's retention awards program highlights the critical role leaders play in inspiring Sailors to continue their service. By fostering an environment where Sailors can thrive, commands like EODMU-10 directly contribute to the readiness and strength of the entire fleet.

"Earning this award is a direct reflection of the hard work and professionalism of our Sailors," said CMDCM Jason Mette, Command Master Chief of EODMU-10. "We talk about the Navy being a foundry that forges resilient and ready warfighters, and that starts with taking care of our team. This award proves that our focus on career development and personal well-being is making a real difference. I couldn't be prouder of these teammates.”

As a symbol of this achievement, EODMU-10 is now authorized to paint its command anchors gold and fly the "Best in Class" pennant, which is blue with a silver anchor, gold chain and four stars.

EODMU-10 is a critical component of the Navy's EOD force. These highly trained specialists are experts in neutralizing and exploiting a wide range of explosive hazards, including conventional, chemical, biological, nuclear, and improvised explosive devices.

Their vital mission includes ensuring waterways remain safe and open for military and civilian transit by clearing underwater mines and other ordnance. Furthermore, EODMU-10 possesses the capability to conduct diving and salvage operations, allowing them to recover sensitive equipment and clear obstructions from the seabed to support naval and joint forces.

For more information, visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/eod/