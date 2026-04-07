Soldier Recovery Unit helps sergeant major reach summit of rehabilitation

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Sgt. Maj. Zoey Imel, a Soldier in recovery at the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit, has worked hard to overcome her health issues and reach her own personal summit of rehabilitation. see less | View Image Page

Sgt. Maj. Zoey Imel likes to climb mountains. Some of those mountains are actual physical achievements, and others represent the pursuit of goals and overcoming adversity.

Throughout her 35 years of service, she has found a great deal of success in a number of those journeys, like her career, family and education goals. However, in 2024, a health issue forced her to re-assess her goals and challenged her in ways she never thought she’d have to consider.

At the time, Imel was assigned to the 211th Regional Support Group, a Reserve unit out of Corpus Christi, Texas. She had deployed to Saudi Arabia as the Command Sergeant Major for her unit, and everything was going great … until it wasn’t.

“I actually felt fine,” Imel said. “But my leadership team became concerned about me and recommended that I be sent back home for medical evaluation.”

That evaluation revealed some cognitive issues that needed to be addressed, and Imel was eventually assigned to the Fort Carson Soldier Recovery Unit to allow her to focus on her recovery.

“Initially, when I arrived here, I was very angry and it felt like I cried for 30 days,” Imel said. “Not in public, of course, but it was really hard for me to come here thinking that something was wrong with me, when I felt like there was nothing wrong.”

Imel says that she started out just going through the motions – she got up every morning, went to the gym and showed up for her appointments, but inside she wasn’t happy.

“I really didn’t want to do anything at all at first, but little by little, I eventually overcame my sadness,” she said.

Like many Soldiers assigned to the SRU, Imel was assigned a nurse case manager who helped her navigate her care and treatment. Little by little, she grew to accept her diagnosis and began to focus on conquering this new challenge.

“I’ve been here for nearly a year now, and honestly, the SRU has become my home away from home. I feel empowered now to be the happy-go-lucky person I am today.”

Imel says she credits that change to the variety of health and wellness programs offered by the SRU. “We have so many options for care here,” Imel said. “From the nurse case managers to the social workers and SRU staff, the entire team here is so great. They really helped me to get out of the darkness that I had fallen into and find a path to the next phase of my life and career.”

Imel says that finding ways to achieve her own healthcare goals has motivated her to seek out other Soldiers in the SRU and try to help them on their path to wellness.

“When I see new faces (in the SRU), I go out of my way to help. I say, ‘Hey, welcome! Where are you coming from? How can I help?’ I try to show them that the SRU isn’t a bad place to be and that they can use this time to focus on their own care.”

Imel says that she encourages Soldiers in the SRU to focus on their recovery and growth.

“You have to see yourself as better than your old self,” Imel said. “You have to fight those voices in your mind telling you that you aren’t enough. You have to rise above all of that.”

Lt Col. Matthew Clark, the Fort Carson SRU commander, says that Imel has faced and overcome a number of challenges during her time in the SRU, but that he has been impressed with her resilience.

“Sgt. Maj. Imel has found hope and has overcome, and continues to overcome, incredible challenges,” Clark said.“Simultaneously, she radiates positivity to the rest of our SRU team – always a smile and word of encouragement, appreciation and gratitude. I cannot think of someone more positive.”

Along with conquering the metaphorical mountains in her life, Imel has also used the view of the Colorado mountains she sees every day to motivate her along her path to healing.

“I love climbing mountains,” Imel said. “There’s no feeling like reaching the summit and feeling that sense of accomplishment. It truly is a metaphor for life. Each step along your path can become challenges or obstacles that you have to overcome as you build resilience and confidence. But reaching the summit is the reward for all of your hard work and perseverance.”

As for her next journey – after 35 years of military service, Imel is looking forward to retiring in the fall and reuniting with her family in Kansas.

“I love the Army,” she said. “I really do. But now I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life with my hubby and my family and continuing to find ways to help others.”

For more information about the Fort Carson SRU, please visit: https://evans.tricare.mil/Health-Services/Soldier-Recovery-Unit.