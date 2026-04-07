How divorce affects your family’s TRICARE benefits

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During a divorce or an annulment, you may be concerned about what will happen to your family’s TRICARE coverage.

In general, here’s what will happen to your TRICARE eligibility when your divorce or annulment is final.

Sponsors and their children: Sponsors, their biological children, and their adopted children stay eligible for TRICARE (unless they lose eligibility for other reasons). Stepchildren: Stepchildren who haven’t been adopted by a sponsor will lose TRICARE eligibility. Their coverage will end on the final date of divorce or annulment. Spouses: Former spouses must meet certain criteria to stay eligible for TRICARE. If you don’t meet these criteria, your last day of TRICARE coverage is the day your divorce decree or annulment is final.

If you’re in the process of getting a divorce or you’re recently divorced, here are some important things to keep in mind.

Sponsors and their children Are you a sponsor? You must update your marital status in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System when your divorce or annulment is final.

To update DEERS, you’ll need to go to a local ID card office. Be sure to bring a certified copy of your divorce or annulment decree.

Are you eligible for a TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select plan option? In some cases, divorce or annulment is a TRICARE Qualifying Life Event. As described in the TRICARE Qualifying Life Events Fact Sheet, a TRICARE QLE opens a 90-day window for you and your eligible children to change your TRICARE health plan.

“This 90-day window starts on the date of your divorce or annulment,” noted Shane Pham, management and program analyst, TRICARE Health Plan Policy and Programs Branch, at the Defense Health Agency. “If you’re thinking about changing your plan, it’s a good idea to update DEERS as soon as possible.”

Do you have a child custody agreement? Consider your custody agreement and where your children will live when choosing a TRICARE plan for your children. (Your children don’t all need to be enrolled in the same plan.) Learn more about child custody scenarios. You can use the Plan Finder to see which plans your children may be eligible for.

Former spouses Are you separated or living apart from your sponsor? If you aren’t yet divorced, you can keep your TRICARE benefits.

After a divorce, you may be eligible for TRICARE coverage if you meet the criteria for one of the following scenarios. You’ll have the same health benefits, plan options, and costs as retiree family members.

**Scenario 1 — The 20/20/20 rule:**You keep TRICARE health care benefits for as long as you remain eligible if:

Your sponsor has at least 20 years of creditable service toward determining retirement pay, You were married to your sponsor for at least 20 years, and The period of service and your marriage overlapped for at least 20 years.

**Scenario 2 — The 20/20/15 rule:**You keep TRICARE health care benefits for up to one year if:

Your sponsor has at least 20 years of creditable service toward determining retirement pay, You were married to your sponsor for at least 20 years, and The period of service and your marriage overlapped for at least 15 years.

In either scenario, you’ll need to establish your eligibility as an unremarried former spouse. You’ll need to update your DEERS record in person at your local ID card office. Bring these documents:

Marriage certificate

Divorce decree

*DD Form 214 *or Statement of Service from the sponsor’s service personnel component

Remember: You can lose your TRICARE eligibility under either scenario if you:

Remarry (unless you gain eligibility under your new spouse), or

Buy and gain coverage through an employer-sponsored health plan

Learn more about benefits for former spouses.

What are my health coverage options if I lose eligibility for TRICARE? Former spouses and stepchildren may have other options for health care coverage when they lose TRICARE eligibility. These may include:

Buying Continued Health Care Benefit Program coverage. If you qualify for CHCBP, you must buy coverage within 60 days of loss of TRICARE coverage. Certain former spouses who haven’t remarried before age 55 may qualify for an unlimited duration of coverage.

Searching the Health Insurance Marketplace to find civilian health plans. You can also check for Medicaid eligibility in your state.

Getting coverage through your employer

Continuing to use Medicare, if you’re entitled to it

Looking for more information? Do you have questions about your eligibility for TRICARE? You can call the DMDC/DEERS Support Office at 800-538-9552.

Getting a divorce or annulment is just one type of TRICARE QLE. Examples of other QLEs include: · Moving · Losing or gaining other health insurance · Children becoming adults · Getting married · Giving birth or adopting · Retiring

Go to Qualifying Life Events to learn about other QLEs and your options following a QLE.