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    USAMPS bids farewell to Green during ceremony

    USAMPS bids farewell to Green during ceremony

    Photo By Melissa Buckley | Outgoing U.S. Army Military Police School Commandant Col. Charles Green (right)...... read more read more

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2026

    Story by Melissa Buckley 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — After serving as the U.S. Army Military Police School’s 53rd commandant, Col.Charles Green was honored at a relinquishment-of-commandant ceremony April 2, 2026, in Lincoln Hall Auditorium.
    During his remarks, Maj. Gen. Christopher Beck, Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general, said Green was a model leader and owned his battlespace.
    “His optimistic outlook and his drive to get change into the Army, has the MPs on a great path forward,” Beck said, before directing his attention to Green, “It has been an honor to serve with you and see where you have taken the MP Regiment.”
    Green, who has served as commandant since 2024, said the opportunity is one he will “cherish forever.”
    “I stand here today filled with immense pride and gratitude. Pride in what this team has accomplished,” Green said. “From day one, I knew that we had a posture for the complexities of the future battlefield. To that end, we developed a strategy to position the regiment where the Army needs us.”
    Green said USAMPS’s transformation is to ensure MPs are stronger, faster and smarter than their advisories, and the MP shield is a reminder that MPs do not sit on the sidelines but continually work to sharpen and harden the shield.
    “We are never observers, we are always in the fight,” Green said. “Our work on force design is about sharpening the shield, enabling the future flight.”
    Their advancements in training, he said, were about “hardening the shield to provide better Soldiers” to protect the force.
    “The shield is more than a symbol or a slogan, it's a promise,” Green said. “It's a promise that no matter the hour, no matter the threat, no matter the cost, this regiment will stand between danger and those we are privileged to protect.”
    Green’s next assignment is to deploy in support of U.S. Central Command.
    More photos from the relinquishment-of-commandant ceremony may be viewed in this [Fort Leonard Wood Flickr album](https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjCPM4v).
    USAMPS Assistant Commandant, Col. Phillip Warren, will serve as USAMPS interim commandant until Green’s replacement, Col. Robert Rodock, arrives in May.
    An assumption-of-commandant ceremony is being planned for 10 a.m., May 18, 2026, in Lincoln Hall Auditorium, where Rodock will be welcomed as USAMPS’s new commandant.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 11:46
    Story ID: 562345
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAMPS bids farewell to Green during ceremony, by Melissa Buckley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAMPS bids farewell to Green during ceremony

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    Fort Leonard Wood
    Maneuver Support Center of Excellence
    U.S. Army Military Police School

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