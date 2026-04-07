Edwards elevates living with Dorms-4-Airmen standard

Courtesy Photo | The dormitories at Edwards Air Force Base are undergoing complete modernization, not just a cosmetic update. The entire building is being taken down to the foundation and completely rebuilt into multi-room suites. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | The dormitories at Edwards Air Force Base are undergoing complete modernization, not...... read more read more

The last vestiges of 1950s-era dormitory life are coming to an end at Edwards Air Force Base, making way for a new standard of living for unaccompanied Airmen.

A comprehensive modernization project is replacing the base’s aging dormitories with contemporary, apartment-style residences. The three buildings, once considered state-of-the-art, are not being remodeled but completely rebuilt from the ground up after more than 70 years of service.

The dormitories at Edwards Air Force Base are undergoing complete modernization, not just a cosmetic update. The entire building is being taken down to the foundation and completely rebuilt into multi-room suites. (Courtesy photo)

The 412th Civil Engineer Group began the multi-phase initiative in 2016 and started work on the final building in late 2025. The process is extensive: after testing for hazardous materials like asbestos and lead, each structure is demolished down to its foundational pillars before reconstruction begins. The new facilities are built with entirely new, up-to-code utility lines, modern fire suppression and alarm systems, energy-efficient HVAC and critical seismic upgrades.

"The renovation of 1950s dormitories at Edwards AFB is a critical investment in our Airmen,” Phillip Saxton, 412th Civil Engineer Group community planner, said. “This modernization brings facilities up to modern codes, providing the safe, quality housing service members deserve by removing toxic materials like asbestos and lead paint, installing modern fire safety and alert systems and seismically retrofitting the buildings to prevent collapse during an earthquake.”

The project represents a fundamental rethinking of dorm life. The previous design featured single rooms with shared half-bathrooms and common laundry areas. The new floor plan, however, provides residents with private suites that include full private bathrooms, a shared living room, a modern kitchen and a laundry room within each unit.

The "Dorms-4-Airmen" standard, a concept the Air Force established in 2003, offers Airmen the ability to cook, socialize and do laundry within their own unit, while maintaining the privacy of their individual suite.

The previous dormitory layout consisted of individual, "Motel 6"-style rooms, each accessible from an external balcony. A shared shower and toilet served two adjoining rooms, while each individual room contained its own sink. Additionally, all residents within the building shared a communal kitchen and eight laundry machines distributed across its three floors. (Courtesy photos)

The new dormitory layout consists of units of three private suites with its own full private bathrooms, and shared living room, modern kitchen and laundry room within each unit. (Courtesy photos)

"The new dormitory design significantly improves the quality of life for our Airmen, offering a higher level of both convenience and privacy,” Kevin Jones, 412th CEG unaccompanied housing manager, said. “With kitchens, laundry and living/dining areas all located within their shared suites, Airmen no longer need to leave their suite for these amenities. The new configuration fosters greater interaction among suitemates, and the installation of fiber optics provides a significant upgrade to internet capabilities.”

The modernization extends beyond the buildings themselves, including new landscaping, outdoor walkways and barbecue areas to create a campus-like feel. For unaccompanied Airmen at Edwards, the project promises a more convenient, private and social living experience.