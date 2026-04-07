Jackson honors military children

Photo By Robert Timmons | Children stand outside the Lighthorse School Age Center waiting for the start of the Month of the Military Child kickoff celebration, April 1. Fort Jackson, the community and Department of War Education Activity schools are hosting multiple events throughout April that honor military children. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Robert Timmons | Children stand outside the Lighthorse School Age Center waiting for the start of the...... read more read more

“There’s 1.6 million children of military parents today and they go through a lot,” said Josh Soldan, director of Fort Jackson’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “They all go through a lot as military family members. There are a lot of moves, lot of adjustments, lot of new friends and new faces.”

Military families move roughly every two to three years, affecting their children through a variety of ways including changing schools and support networks. These moves uproot the children and take them away from their schools and close friends.

“It’s all challenging for them,” Soldan said during a ceremony April 1 to kick off the Month of the Military Child. Fort Jackson, the community and Department of War Education Activity schools are hosting multiple events throughout April that honor military children.

Garrison Commander Col. Dave Gaugush said to military children present that “they are important.”

“You are why your parents do what they do,” he said. “Thank your parents for what they do because they love you and that’s why they serve our great country.”

Gaugush ushered in MOMC at Fort Jackson by signing a proclamation that stated that every child’s story “shines a spotlight on the incredible resilience, creativity, leadership and courage of our military-connected children and youth. Their stories reflect the strength of our Families, our communities, and the vital role they play in supporting mission readiness.”

The proclamation also states, “Fort Jackson proudly supports the thousands of military-connected children who attend our schools, participate in youth programs, and enrich our community with their courage, flexibility, and positive spirit.”

MOMC events throughout the month are: