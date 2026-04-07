Dr. David J. Smith named deputy director of the Defense Health Agency

Photo By Robert Hammer | Defense Health Agency Director Vice Adm. Darin Via (right) greets Dr. David Smith, newly appointed DHA deputy director, after Smith is sworn into office, at the Defense Health Headquarters, Falls Church, Virginia, April 6, 2026. see less | View Image Page

The Defense Health Agency named Dr. David J. Smith as its new deputy director, effective April 6, 2026.

Smith brings decades of distinguished service and leadership in military medicine, health policy, and operational readiness to his new role.

Smith previously served as the deputy assistant secretary of war for Health Readiness Policy and Oversight, where he directed Department of War initiatives in deployment medicine, force health protection, disaster response, medical research, and international health collaborations. His leadership has advanced the health and readiness of service members worldwide.

“Serving alongside the men and women of the Defense Health Agency is a privilege,” said Smith. “I’ve seen firsthand how health care readiness and innovation directly impact the strength of our military and the well-being of our families. As deputy director, I’m committed to building on DHA’s legacy of excellence, driving forward initiatives that modernize care, enhance readiness, and ensure we remain a trusted partner in the lives of those who defend our nation.”

Vice Adm. Darin Via, DHA director, welcomed Smith to the leadership team, emphasizing the importance of his experience in advancing the agency’s mission.

A retired U.S. Navy rear admiral, Smith’s career spans a variety of critical roles, including serving as the Joint Staff Surgeon, where he was the chief medical advisor to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In this capacity, he provided strategic counsel on medical operations to combatant commanders and oversaw health development efforts in Afghanistan as the International Security Assistance Force medical advisor.

“Dr. Smith has served our health system both in uniform and as a senior executive service leader. He brings deep understanding of our health care enterprise, having led medical teams in combat, commanded hospitals, shaped major policy, and advised senior department officials. Prior to assuming the role of deputy director, he provided steady leadership as the acting director of DHA for nearly a year,” Via said. “His commitment to innovation and excellence aligns with DHA’s mission to modernize military health care and support the well-being of our warfighters and their families.”

Smith’s academic credentials include a doctor of medicine degree from Northwestern University Medical School and a master of science in environmental health from the University of Cincinnati. He is board certified in occupational medicine with a certificate of added qualification in undersea medicine and is a fellow of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

Throughout his career, Smith has demonstrated a commitment to advancing military medicine and ensuring the health and readiness of service members. His leadership roles have included commanding Naval Hospital Rota in Spain, directing occupational and community health at the National Naval Medical Center, and serving as chief of staff for the TRICARE Management Activity, where he played a pivotal role in modernizing TRICARE contracts and expanding health benefits for reservists.

Smith’s extensive experience and expertise will be instrumental in guiding the DHA as it continues to operate as the world’s premier military health enterprise. His appointment underscores the agency’s commitment to excellence in military health care and operational readiness.