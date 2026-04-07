Fort Lee reaffirms its promise to protect and respect

FORT LEE, Va. — Garrison leaders came together in April to sign a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) proclamation, reaffirming a shared commitment to building a culture rooted in dignity, respect and trust during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



More than a ceremonial gesture, the proclamation represents a collective promise to protect one another and strengthen the bonds that make the Army team resilient. For the Fort Lee community, it serves as a reminder that every Soldier, civilian and family member plays a role in fostering a safe and supportive environment.



“Sexual harassment and sexual assault are incompatible with our Army values and our culture,” said Col. Rich Bendelewski, Fort Lee garrison commander. “We are committed to creating an environment where every member of our team is treated with dignity and respect, and where trust is the foundation of everything we do.”



Throughout April, Fort Lee will host a series of events and engagements aimed at raising awareness, encouraging conversation and reinforcing prevention efforts. From unit discussions to community outreach, each initiative is designed to ensure individuals feel empowered, informed and supported.



Leaders emphasized that SHARP is not confined to a single month, but is a continuous effort that requires presence, accountability and care at every level. By strengthening trust and looking out for one another, the Fort Lee community reinforces the readiness and cohesion that defines the force.



“We all have a role in prevention,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris, Fort Lee garrison command sergeant major. “It’s about taking care of people, stepping in when something isn’t right and making sure our teammates know they are supported.”



Behind the scenes, SHARP professionals and victim advocates work every day to provide resources, guidance and compassionate support. Their efforts help ensure that anyone who needs assistance knows where to turn and feels confident speaking up.



As the Fort Lee community observes Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, leaders continue to emphasize a simple but powerful message: respect is not just expected — it is essential.



“Preventing sexual harassment and assault is not just a program — it’s a commitment we uphold every day,” Bendelewski said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2026 Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:10 Story ID: 562321 Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Lee reaffirms its promise to protect and respect, by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.