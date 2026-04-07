Fort Knox High School academic decathlon team places second at state competition

Courtesy Photo | Fort Knox High School academic decathlon team members pose with their medals and trophy after placing second at the Kentucky state competition in Fort Knox, Ky. Coach Julie Brubaker, center, stands with the nine students who earned the right to compete at the United States Academic Decathlon national finals through their strong performance in subjects spanning art, economics, science and social science. DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 66,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through DoWEA’s academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education in support of military-connected students worldwide. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Fort Knox High School academic decathlon team members pose with their medals and...... read more read more

FORT KNOX, Ky. — The Department of War Education Activity (DoWEA) Fort Knox High School academic decathlon team placed second at the Kentucky state competition, qualifying for the United States Academic Decathlon national finals.

The nine-member team spent months preparing for the event themed “The Roaring Twenties.” The competition tested knowledge across 10 subjects — art, economics, science, social science and others — through multiple-choice exams, essays, speeches and interviews.

Kentucky state director Paul Bartel traveled to Fort Knox to present awards at the conclusion of the multi-day event. Team members earned numerous individual medals, with Abigail Z finishing first overall and Edwin K placing third overall.

The strong showing reflects the students’ dedication and the guidance of coach Julie Brubaker. The competition’s focus on a pivotal era in American history and culture also aligns with DoWEA’s emphasis on civics and patriotism.

The national finals are scheduled for April 9-24. The Fort Knox community continues to rally behind the team as it prepares to compete on the national stage.

DoWEA operates as a field activity of the Office of the Secretary of War. It is responsible for planning, directing, coordinating, and managing prekindergarten through 12th-grade educational programs for the Department of War. DoWEA operates 161 accredited schools in 9 districts in 11 foreign countries, seven states, Guam, and Puerto Rico, serving over 66,000 military-connected students. DoWEA Americas operates 50 accredited schools across two districts on 16 military installations, including Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard bases in seven states, Puerto Rico and Cuba. Committed to excellence in education, DoWEA fosters well-rounded, lifelong learners through DoWEA’s academic programs, ensuring continued innovation and excellence, while advancing a strong focus on patriotism, classical learning, and civics education in support of military-connected students worldwide.