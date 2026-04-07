DoW ManTech Drives Innovation and Collaboration at Successful Defense Manufacturing Conference

The Office of the Secretary of War Manufacturing Technology Program (ManTech) took part last week in one of the most influential technology platforms in the U.S., the annual Defense Manufacturing Conference (DMC). Joined by key innovators, researchers, academics and industry leaders from across the advanced manufacturing landscape, ManTech Director, Keith DeVries, said he left the site of the conference in Orlando, Florida re-energized and inspired after engaging in discussions about next-generation technologies in defense manufacturing.

DeVries said, “Our mission is clear: to empower the warfighter by equipping Service members with the tools they need to dominate the battlefield. After four days of witnessing extraordinary advancements in technology and insightful engagements with current and prospective partners, we left DMC 2025 revitalized and confident in our mission. Together, we are poised to deliver revolutionary capabilities that will ensure our warfighters continue to maintain their decisive edge.”

Although DMC 2025 was postponed until March 30, 2026, it remains one of the Nation’s most influential advanced manufacturing platforms, showcasing new and emerging technologies from across the defense industrial base, and featuring a series of exciting panel discussions and unique networking opportunities. Highlights of the conference included:

Town Hall on the National Strategic Plan for Advanced Manufacturing with the Director of the OUSW(R&E) Technology Industrial Innovation Base, Tracy Frost, and Mike Molnar of the National Institute for Standards and Technology.

A fireside chat featuring Hon. Emil Michael, Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering (OUSW(R&E)) and Chief Technology Officer, and the Hon. Michael Duffey, Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment.

The Joint Manufacturing Technology Panel, which includes directors and senior managers of each DoW ManTech Program including the Army, Navy, Air Force Defense Logistics Agency and the Office of the Secretary of WAR, played a key role at DMC with dedicated sessions on its mission to advance capabilities across the services.

DeVries acted as the master of ceremonies during the conference, also leading panel discussions for Meeting the Workforce Opportunities Across the Defense Industrial Base, and Manufacturing Capability Expansion and Investment Prioritization Across the Defense Industrial Base. Emphasizing OSD ManTech’s commitment to the warfighter, DeVries also took a moment from his busy schedule to organize a silent memorial walk - Manufacturing for the Mission: A Morning of Reflection and Resolve to Revive the Warrior Ethos, which was preceded by breakfast speaker, retired Fire Department of New York Lieutenant Tom O’Connor, now with the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

DMC serves as a vital platform for OSW ManTech to reiterate its strategic priorities and the impactful work of its programs. The DoW’s Manufacturing Innovation Institutes (MIIs) were heavily featured, demonstrating how public-private partnerships accelerate critical technologies. The MSTP, which underpins the development of advanced capabilities, also played a prominent role in the conference, as did the Manufacturing Education and Workforce Development initiative, which is focused on developing a highly skilled workforce for current and future needs of advanced manufacturing.

DeVries said, "We leave Orlando inspired by the incredible work being done to deliver cutting-edge technologies to the warfighter. Connection and collaboration are vital to our mission, and this week was a powerful reminder of what we can achieve together. The research and development on display here will not only provide cutting-edge capabilities for our military but will also bolster the nation’s manufacturing base, strengthen supply chain resiliency, and provide rewarding careers for the U.S. workforce."

The event also featured the Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards (DMTAA) and ManTech Champion Awards, honoring the leadership and innovation driving the community forward. /News/Article/4453140/individuals-and-teams-honored-for-achievements-in-advanced-manufacturing-at-def/

About the OSW Manufacturing Technology Program: The ManTech Program, under the oversight of the Office of the Secretary of War, is the Department’s investment mechanism for advancing the maturity of manufacturing processes to support the affordable and rapid production of defense systems. The program leverages and coordinates efforts across the Army, Navy, Air Force, Defense Logistics Agency, and the network of Manufacturing Innovation Institutes to ensure the U.S. industrial base remains at the cutting edge of technology and innovation.