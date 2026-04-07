Recognizing Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing at Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards

Orlando, FL – The Office of the Secretary of War Manufacturing Technology Program honored the remarkable achievements of individuals and teams in critical manufacturing technologies at the Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards (DMTAA), March 30, 2026. Hosted by the Joint Defense Manufacturing Technology Panel (JDMTP) and sponsored by the manufacturing association, SME, the awards honored those who have made significant contributions to enhancing warfighter capabilities, reducing costs and improving performance through groundbreaking innovations.
The award ceremony took place at the annual Defense Manufacturing Conference in Orlando, Florida. The event also featured the prestigious ManTech Champion Award, which recognizes individuals who have demonstrated enduring commitment to the ManTech mission - delivering cutting-edge technologies to the warfighter. Director of ManTech, Keith DeVries, said the awards express the program’s gratitude for the privilege of working alongside some of the most brilliant minds in defense technology.
“The challenges faced by our warfighters are far too complex for any single organization to tackle alone. The contributions made by the honorees of the ManTech Champion Award and the DMTAAs have been nothing less than transformative to the Nation’s defense, enhancing warfighter capability, strengthening our domestic supply chains and ensuring U.S. technological superiority.”
The DMTAA ceremony underscores the DoW’s commitment to fostering innovation in advanced manufacturing technologies that ensure the U.S. warfighter remains equipped with the most sophisticated tools available. As the only program with statutory authority to advance American manufacturing technology, the ManTech program continues to drive progress in critical areas such as directed energy, hypersonics, energetics, and munitions.
ManTech congratulates all awardees, as well as nominees, for their dedication to advancing defense manufacturing and ensuring the readiness and resilience of the warfighter. DMTAA winners are listed below. You can also read about the entire awards program, including award winners, nominees and past awardees, in our program booklet online: 2025 Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards. This year’s awardees:
The DMTAAs recognize outstanding performance by ManTech teams in delivering innovative solutions to the Department of War. The winners of the 2025 DMTAAs include: Category: Technology Enabler:
Category: Cost Reduction / Rate or Safety Improvement:
Category: Enhancing Military Capability
Category: Readiness Improvement
Category: Supply Chain Improvement
Category: Principals Award
JDMTP Service Recognition Awards
Technology Enabler Nominations
Advanced High Yield Infrared Focal Plane Arrays (IRFPA):
Joint Clothing Textile Modernization Initiative (JCTMI):
Production Optimization of HEL Optics (Coatings & Metrology):
Quality Control, Quality Assurance Companion (QQComp):
Temporary Service Call Board:
Cost Reduction / Rate or Safety - Improvement Nominations
CRG Defense Ballistic Conformal Battery – Cell and Pack Manufacturing Maturation:
Small Caliber Projectile Cost and Risk Reduction:
Enhancing Military Capability Nominations
All Aviation Common Lithium-Ion Battery (AACLIB):
Industrial Manufacture of Self-Damping Structural Materials:
Manufacturing Epitaxial Ohmic Contacts:
Nickel Zinc Battery Manufacturing Automation for Joint Requirements:
Readiness Improvement Nominations
Manufacturing Advancement for Fiber Laser Amplifiers (SEDE, MACHEL Diodes, DE MAC Laser):
Submarine Large Diameter Ball Valve ImprovementNavy ManTechProject #RT2837:
Supply Chain Improvement Nominations
Automated In-Line Inspection for High-Rate Production of Braided Composite Components:
Blockchained In-Transit Asset Visibility:
Blue Force Laser Diode Enhancement (BLADE):
Low Cost, Domestic Energy Storage/Conversion Device SeparatorPlates:
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 09:59
|Story ID:
|562309
|Location:
|ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
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|13
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