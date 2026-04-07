Recognizing Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing at Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards

Photo By Rebecca Ward | The Office of the Secretary of War Manufacturing Technology Program honored the remarkable achievements of Chris Peters and Adele Ratcliff for their commitment and contributions to defense manufacturing with the 2025 ManTech Champion Awards, March 30, 2026. Ratcliff accepted the award on behalf of Peters. Standing left to right: David Koch, Defense Logistics Agency R&E Program; Adele Ratcliff, SME Fellow; and Keith DeVries, Director of the ManTech Program. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Rebecca Ward | The Office of the Secretary of War Manufacturing Technology Program honored the...... read more read more

Orlando, FL – The Office of the Secretary of War Manufacturing Technology Program honored the remarkable achievements of individuals and teams in critical manufacturing technologies at the Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards (DMTAA), March 30, 2026. Hosted by the Joint Defense Manufacturing Technology Panel (JDMTP) and sponsored by the manufacturing association, SME, the awards honored those who have made significant contributions to enhancing warfighter capabilities, reducing costs and improving performance through groundbreaking innovations.

The award ceremony took place at the annual Defense Manufacturing Conference in Orlando, Florida. The event also featured the prestigious ManTech Champion Award, which recognizes individuals who have demonstrated enduring commitment to the ManTech mission - delivering cutting-edge technologies to the warfighter. Director of ManTech, Keith DeVries, said the awards express the program’s gratitude for the privilege of working alongside some of the most brilliant minds in defense technology.

“The challenges faced by our warfighters are far too complex for any single organization to tackle alone. The contributions made by the honorees of the ManTech Champion Award and the DMTAAs have been nothing less than transformative to the Nation’s defense, enhancing warfighter capability, strengthening our domestic supply chains and ensuring U.S. technological superiority.”

The DMTAA ceremony underscores the DoW’s commitment to fostering innovation in advanced manufacturing technologies that ensure the U.S. warfighter remains equipped with the most sophisticated tools available. As the only program with statutory authority to advance American manufacturing technology, the ManTech program continues to drive progress in critical areas such as directed energy, hypersonics, energetics, and munitions.

ManTech congratulates all awardees, as well as nominees, for their dedication to advancing defense manufacturing and ensuring the readiness and resilience of the warfighter. DMTAA winners are listed below. You can also read about the entire awards program, including award winners, nominees and past awardees, in our program booklet online: 2025 Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards. This year’s awardees:

ManTech Champion Award Winner

Chris Peters: Recognized for his two decades of dedication to strengthening defense manufacturing supply chains. Peters, CEO of The Lucrum Group, has been instrumental in leading initiatives such as Connecting American Manufacturing and the U.S. Partnership for Assured Electronics. As founding executive director of the U.S. Partnership for Assured Electronics, Peters helped ensure the U.S. government had access to trusted electronics supply chains. He is a speaker and published author who has been featured in several publications, including The Wall Street Journal. His service in the U.S. Coast Guard further underscores his commitment to national security.

Recognized for his two decades of dedication to strengthening defense manufacturing supply chains. Peters, CEO of The Lucrum Group, has been instrumental in leading initiatives such as Connecting American Manufacturing and the U.S. Partnership for Assured Electronics. As founding executive director of the U.S. Partnership for Assured Electronics, Peters helped ensure the U.S. government had access to trusted electronics supply chains. He is a speaker and published author who has been featured in several publications, including The Wall Street Journal. His service in the U.S. Coast Guard further underscores his commitment to national security. Adele Ratcliff: Honored as an exemplary leader in workforce innovation and industrial strategy. Ratcliff led the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program’s evolution into a multi-billion-dollar flagship initiative to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base, and launched pioneering workforce programs like Project MFG, America’s Cutting Edge and the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing. She also helped establish the Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems at Auburn University. Now retired from federal service, Ratcliff continues to collaborate with partners committed to defense innovation and impact. Ratcliff is a Fellow at SME and is a frequent keynote speaker and panelist at national conferences.

Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards (DMTAAs)

The DMTAAs recognize outstanding performance by ManTech teams in delivering innovative solutions to the Department of War. The winners of the 2025 DMTAAs include: Category: Technology Enabler:

Quality Control, Quality Assurance Companion (QQComp)

Service/Agency: OSD

Subpanel: AME

Category: Cost Reduction / Rate or Safety Improvement:

Small Caliber Projectile Cost and Risk Reduction

Service/Agency: Army

Subpanel: SME

Category: Enhancing Military Capability

Manufacturing Epitaxial Ohmic Contacts

Service/Agency:

DAF Subpanel: SME

Category: Readiness Improvement

Submarine Large Diameter Ball Valve Improvement

Service/Agency: Navy

Subpanel: SME

Category: Supply Chain Improvement

Blockchained In Transit Asset Visibility

Service/Agency: DLA

Subpanel: SME

Category: Principals Award

Low Cost, Domestic Energy Storage/Conversion Device Separator Plates

Service/Agency: OSD

Subpanel: SME

JDMTP Service Recognition Awards

Denise Harris: Prior MDA Principal

John Vickers: Prior NASA Ex-Officio

John Cullum: Prior Electronics Subpanel Chair

Barry Burton: Prior Manufacturing Readiness Level Working Group Chair

Dean Hutchins: Prior Metals Subpanel Chair

Bill Bernstein: Prior Advanced Manufacturing Enterprise Subpanel Chair

Technology Enabler Nominations

Advanced High Yield Infrared Focal Plane Arrays (IRFPA):

Service/Agency: OSD

Subpanel: Electronics

Joint Clothing Textile Modernization Initiative (JCTMI):

Service/Agency: OSD

Subpanel: AME

Production Optimization of HEL Optics (Coatings & Metrology):

Service/Agency – Army

Subpanel: Electronics

Quality Control, Quality Assurance Companion (QQComp):

Service/Agency – OSD

Subpanel: AME

Temporary Service Call Board:

Service/Agency: Navy

Subpanel: AME

Cost Reduction / Rate or Safety - Improvement Nominations

CRG Defense Ballistic Conformal Battery – Cell and Pack Manufacturing Maturation:

Service/Agency: DAF

Subpanel: Electronics

Small Caliber Projectile Cost and Risk Reduction:

Service/Agency: Army

Subpanel: AME

Enhancing Military Capability Nominations

All Aviation Common Lithium-Ion Battery (AACLIB):

Service/Agency: Army

Subpanel: Electronics

Industrial Manufacture of Self-Damping Structural Materials:

Service/Agency: OSD

Subpanel: Metals

Manufacturing Epitaxial Ohmic Contacts:

Service/Agency: DAF

Subpanel: Electronics

Nickel Zinc Battery Manufacturing Automation for Joint Requirements:

Service/Agency: OSD

Subpanel: Electronics

Readiness Improvement Nominations

Manufacturing Advancement for Fiber Laser Amplifiers (SEDE, MACHEL Diodes, DE MAC Laser):

Service/Agency: Army

Subpanel: Electronics

Submarine Large Diameter Ball Valve ImprovementNavy ManTechProject #RT2837:

Service/Agency: Navy

Subpanel: Metals

Supply Chain Improvement Nominations

Automated In-Line Inspection for High-Rate Production of Braided Composite Components:

Service/Agency: DAF

Subpanel: Composites

Blockchained In-Transit Asset Visibility:

Service/Agency: DLA

Subpanel: N/A

Blue Force Laser Diode Enhancement (BLADE):

Service/Agency: OSD

Subpanel: Electronics

Low Cost, Domestic Energy Storage/Conversion Device SeparatorPlates: