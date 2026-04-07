(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Recognizing Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing at Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards

    ManTech Champion Award Winner, Chris Peters: Accepted on Behalf of Peters by Adele Ratcliff

    Photo By Rebecca Ward | The Office of the Secretary of War Manufacturing Technology Program honored the...... read more read more

    ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Story by Rebecca Ward 

    DoD Manufacturing Technology Program   

    Recognizing Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing at Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards

    Orlando, FL – The Office of the Secretary of War Manufacturing Technology Program honored the remarkable achievements of individuals and teams in critical manufacturing technologies at the Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards (DMTAA), March 30, 2026. Hosted by the Joint Defense Manufacturing Technology Panel (JDMTP) and sponsored by the manufacturing association, SME, the awards honored those who have made significant contributions to enhancing warfighter capabilities, reducing costs and improving performance through groundbreaking innovations.

    The award ceremony took place at the annual Defense Manufacturing Conference in Orlando, Florida. The event also featured the prestigious ManTech Champion Award, which recognizes individuals who have demonstrated enduring commitment to the ManTech mission - delivering cutting-edge technologies to the warfighter. Director of ManTech, Keith DeVries, said the awards express the program’s gratitude for the privilege of working alongside some of the most brilliant minds in defense technology.

    “The challenges faced by our warfighters are far too complex for any single organization to tackle alone. The contributions made by the honorees of the ManTech Champion Award and the DMTAAs have been nothing less than transformative to the Nation’s defense, enhancing warfighter capability, strengthening our domestic supply chains and ensuring U.S. technological superiority.”

    The DMTAA ceremony underscores the DoW’s commitment to fostering innovation in advanced manufacturing technologies that ensure the U.S. warfighter remains equipped with the most sophisticated tools available. As the only program with statutory authority to advance American manufacturing technology, the ManTech program continues to drive progress in critical areas such as directed energy, hypersonics, energetics, and munitions.

    ManTech congratulates all awardees, as well as nominees, for their dedication to advancing defense manufacturing and ensuring the readiness and resilience of the warfighter. DMTAA winners are listed below. You can also read about the entire awards program, including award winners, nominees and past awardees, in our program booklet online: 2025 Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards. This year’s awardees:

    ManTech Champion Award Winner
    • Chris Peters: Recognized for his two decades of dedication to strengthening defense manufacturing supply chains. Peters, CEO of The Lucrum Group, has been instrumental in leading initiatives such as Connecting American Manufacturing and the U.S. Partnership for Assured Electronics. As founding executive director of the U.S. Partnership for Assured Electronics, Peters helped ensure the U.S. government had access to trusted electronics supply chains. He is a speaker and published author who has been featured in several publications, including The Wall Street Journal. His service in the U.S. Coast Guard further underscores his commitment to national security.
    • Adele Ratcliff: Honored as an exemplary leader in workforce innovation and industrial strategy. Ratcliff led the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment Program’s evolution into a multi-billion-dollar flagship initiative to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base, and launched pioneering workforce programs like Project MFG, America’s Cutting Edge and the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing. She also helped establish the Interdisciplinary Center for Advanced Manufacturing Systems at Auburn University. Now retired from federal service, Ratcliff continues to collaborate with partners committed to defense innovation and impact. Ratcliff is a Fellow at SME and is a frequent keynote speaker and panelist at national conferences.
    Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards (DMTAAs)

    The DMTAAs recognize outstanding performance by ManTech teams in delivering innovative solutions to the Department of War. The winners of the 2025 DMTAAs include: Category: Technology Enabler:

    • Quality Control, Quality Assurance Companion (QQComp)
    • Service/Agency: OSD
    • Subpanel: AME

    Category: Cost Reduction / Rate or Safety Improvement:

    • Small Caliber Projectile Cost and Risk Reduction
    • Service/Agency: Army
    • Subpanel: SME

    Category: Enhancing Military Capability

    • Manufacturing Epitaxial Ohmic Contacts
    • Service/Agency:
    • DAF Subpanel: SME

    Category: Readiness Improvement

    • Submarine Large Diameter Ball Valve Improvement
    • Service/Agency: Navy
    • Subpanel: SME

    Category: Supply Chain Improvement

    • Blockchained In Transit Asset Visibility
    • Service/Agency: DLA
    • Subpanel: SME

    Category: Principals Award

    • Low Cost, Domestic Energy Storage/Conversion Device Separator Plates
    • Service/Agency: OSD
    • Subpanel: SME

    JDMTP Service Recognition Awards

    • Denise Harris: Prior MDA Principal
    • John Vickers: Prior NASA Ex-Officio
    • John Cullum: Prior Electronics Subpanel Chair
    • Barry Burton: Prior Manufacturing Readiness Level Working Group Chair
    • Dean Hutchins: Prior Metals Subpanel Chair
    • Bill Bernstein: Prior Advanced Manufacturing Enterprise Subpanel Chair

    Technology Enabler Nominations

    Advanced High Yield Infrared Focal Plane Arrays (IRFPA):

    • Service/Agency: OSD
    • Subpanel: Electronics

    Joint Clothing Textile Modernization Initiative (JCTMI):

    • Service/Agency: OSD
    • Subpanel: AME

    Production Optimization of HEL Optics (Coatings & Metrology):

    • Service/Agency – Army
    • Subpanel: Electronics

    Quality Control, Quality Assurance Companion (QQComp):

    • Service/Agency – OSD
    • Subpanel: AME

    Temporary Service Call Board:

    • Service/Agency: Navy
    • Subpanel: AME

    Cost Reduction / Rate or Safety - Improvement Nominations

    CRG Defense Ballistic Conformal Battery – Cell and Pack Manufacturing Maturation:

    • Service/Agency: DAF
    • Subpanel: Electronics

    Small Caliber Projectile Cost and Risk Reduction:

    • Service/Agency: Army
    • Subpanel: AME

    Enhancing Military Capability Nominations

    All Aviation Common Lithium-Ion Battery (AACLIB):

    • Service/Agency: Army
    • Subpanel: Electronics

    Industrial Manufacture of Self-Damping Structural Materials:

    • Service/Agency: OSD
    • Subpanel: Metals

    Manufacturing Epitaxial Ohmic Contacts:

    • Service/Agency: DAF
    • Subpanel: Electronics

    Nickel Zinc Battery Manufacturing Automation for Joint Requirements:

    • Service/Agency: OSD
    • Subpanel: Electronics

    Readiness Improvement Nominations

    Manufacturing Advancement for Fiber Laser Amplifiers (SEDE, MACHEL Diodes, DE MAC Laser):

    • Service/Agency: Army
    • Subpanel: Electronics

    Submarine Large Diameter Ball Valve ImprovementNavy ManTechProject #RT2837:

    • Service/Agency: Navy
    • Subpanel: Metals

    Supply Chain Improvement Nominations

    Automated In-Line Inspection for High-Rate Production of Braided Composite Components:

    • Service/Agency: DAF
    • Subpanel: Composites

    Blockchained In-Transit Asset Visibility:

    • Service/Agency: DLA
    • Subpanel: N/A

    Blue Force Laser Diode Enhancement (BLADE):

    • Service/Agency: OSD
    • Subpanel: Electronics

    Low Cost, Domestic Energy Storage/Conversion Device SeparatorPlates:

    • Service/Agency: OSD
    • Subpanel: Metals

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 09:59
    Story ID: 562309
    Location: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Recognizing Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing at Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards, by Rebecca Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Adele Ratcliff, ManTech Champion Award Winner,
    Adele Ratcliff, ManTech Champion Award Winner
    ManTech Champion Award Winner, Chris Peters: Accepted on Behalf of Peters by Adele Ratcliff
    The Defense Manufacturing Technology Achievement Awards (DMTAA)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ManTech
    joint defense manufacturing technology achievement award
    Manufacturing Technology Program
    JDMTP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version