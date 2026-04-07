Team Rota: Christina Cobb

Christina Cobb is Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota’s Installation Sexual Assault Response Coordinator (SARC), working out of the Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC). Cobb grew up in a military family and has spent time growing up all over the world. Out of all of the locations she’s been to, she ultimately claims Misawa, Japan as her hometown. Cobb also has 19 years of experience working alongside the military, holding roles as the executive assistant to the Naval Hospital Corps School’s commanding officer, a FFSC emergency case manager aboard Naval Station Great Lakes, and as the SARC Naval Station Guantanamo Bay and Naval Support Activity Singapore before her current role as NAVSTA Rota’s SARC. “I serve as the primary point of contact for adult sexual assault,” stated Cobb. “Additionally, I coordinate with command leadership and investigative agencies to ensure a trauma-informed response, oversee victim advocates, and conduct sexual assault prevention and response trainings.” Cobb explained that she really enjoys being able to provide guidance to sexual assault survivors and mentorship to the civilian and uniformed victim advocates who support them. She further explains that it’s incredibly rewarding building a team where everyone feels equipped, valued, and resilient enough to continue providing for those who are truly in need of assistance. “When a survivor walks through my door, they are often carrying fear, confusion, and uncertainty, and they trust me to help them understand their options, connect them to resources and show them they don’t have to navigate this alone,” Cobb noted. “I feel honored to be able to walk alongside them on their journey.” She also stressed that if anyone is ever confused on what their options are or need guidance from a confidential source that they can always come see her or a civilian victim advocate! Outside of work, Cobb enjoys traveling with her family and giving her children opportunities to immerse themselves in different cultures to help see the world from a different perspective!