U.S., Thai, Japanese forces complete classroom during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026

Photo By Senior Airman Erin Currie | U.S. Air Force Airmen pose with service members from the Royal Thai Air Force and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force before a ceremony marking the completion of construction at the Ban Huatele School during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, March 4, 2026. Cobra Gold is the Indo-Pacific’s largest annual military exercise in mainland Asia, co-hosted by the U.S. and Thailand. The exercise brings together participants from multiple nations for military training and humanitarian projects that strengthen regional partnerships and demonstrate U.S. commitment to Indo-Pacific security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Erin Currie) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Erin Currie | U.S. Air Force Airmen pose with service members from the Royal Thai Air Force and...... read more read more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force Squadron participated in a ceremony marking the completion of a new classroom for the Ban Huatele School during Exercise Cobra Gold 2026, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, March 4, 2026.

The classroom was built by a construction team composed of members of the U.S. Air Force, Royal Thai Air Force and Japan Self Defense Force. The project demonstrated tangible benefits of the U.S.-Thai alliance and reflecting Cobra Gold's emphasis on humanitarian civic action (HCA), community engagement and medical activities that provide benefits to Thai communities.

“This project is going to help over 100 local students and being out here gave us a chance to work with regional allies while supporting those students,” said 1st Lt Bradley Atwood, 356th Expeditionary Prime BEEF Squadron officer in charge. “Getting to be a part of this project has been a highlight of my career.”

Construction took roughly two weeks. American, Thai and Japanese forces worked together to build the new classroom from the ground up. The classroom will serve all students at the Ban Huatele School and will provide a dedicated space for students with special needs.

“Getting to come out to Thailand and be a part of something helping the community is a really great experience,” said Airman 1st Class Skylar Troiano, 356th Expeditionary Prime BEEF Squadron structures apprentice. “Not many people get the opportunity to give back like this, and getting to see the final result has been incredible.”

Exercise Cobra Gold 2026 is the 45th iteration of one of the longest-running international military exercises. Co-sponsored by Thailand and the United States, the exercise focuses on enhancing regional security, interoperability and the ability to respond to crises across the Indo-Pacific region. Cobra Gold underscores the longstanding alliance and shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where partner nations can safeguard their own sovereignty. Projects like the classroom construction reaffirm that commitment while supporting local communities.