BM1(SW) Keil, Alejandrina Re-Enlistment
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES
03.20.2026
BM1 Keil conducted her re-enlistment onboard USS Kingsville on March 13th, 2026. Her re-enlisting officer was LTJG Tolin, Isaiah. Present for her re-enlistment was her mother Fa’aleava, three children Logan, Amara and Jordyn, sister Fuarosa Tolin and her two children Talia and Isaiah Jr, and her brothers Alex and Alejandro. Presented to her three children were Letters of Appreciation for their support and sacrifice as their Mother continues to serve her country and the Navy.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2026 18:58
|Story ID:
|562296
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, BM1(SW) Keil, Alejandrina Re-Enlistment, by CPO Laura Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
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