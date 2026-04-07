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    BM1(SW) Keil, Alejandrina Re-Enlistment

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Story by Chief Petty Officer Laura Pierce 

    USS Kingsville LCS-36

    BM1 Keil conducted her re-enlistment onboard USS Kingsville on March 13th, 2026. Her re-enlisting officer was LTJG Tolin, Isaiah. Present for her re-enlistment was her mother Fa’aleava, three children Logan, Amara and Jordyn, sister Fuarosa Tolin and her two children Talia and Isaiah Jr, and her brothers Alex and Alejandro. Presented to her three children were Letters of Appreciation for their support and sacrifice as their Mother continues to serve her country and the Navy.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 04.08.2026 18:58
    Story ID: 562296
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BM1(SW) Keil, Alejandrina Re-Enlistment, by CPO Laura Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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