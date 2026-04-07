Developing leaders ready to plan, decide and act in complex environments

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. — At Air University, developing joint warfighters isn’t just about education. It’s about how the Joint Force plans, makes decisions and carries them out in complex environments. The university brings together its schools, programs and partner networks to develop leaders who can step into real planning efforts, understand what’s being asked of them and contribute right away.



“Air University forges joint warfighters through integration,” said Senior Master Sgt. Nathan Denn, an instructor within Air University’s enlisted professional military education enterprise. “You see it in how we bring people together and how we prepare them to operate once they leave here.”



That integration shows up right away in the classroom.



Officers, enlisted leaders, international partners and joint teammates are working through shared problems that reflect what they’ll face outside the schoolhouse. Maj. Nathaniel Roesler, an Air Command and Staff College student, said that environment changes how leaders approach complex challenges.



“I sit next to someone from Singapore, someone from the Army, and pilots from across the Air Force,” Roesler said. “You’re constantly hearing how other countries and services approach problems, and it changes how you think about your own.”



Across Air University, that mix is intentional. It gives leaders a chance to figure out how to work across organizations before they’re expected to do it in real operations. It also helps them understand how partners think and make decisions, which matters when time is short and conditions aren’t clear.



“What leads to decisive action is clear intent,” Denn said. “Our students want to understand what the commander wants because they want to deliver.”



That focus carries into how students learn to plan.



They work through joint and Air Force planning processes using real scenarios, studying past operations, thinking through future challenges and repeating those reps until the process becomes familiar. Over time, they’re not just learning it. They’re able to apply it in a way that fits how real planning teams operate.



“We’re not just learning concepts,” Roesler said. “We’re looking at how planning has worked in real operations, how it might apply in future scenarios, and then we’re running through it enough that we’re ready when it matters.”



That repetition shows when graduates return to the force.



They don’t need as much time to get up to speed. They understand the environment they’re stepping into and how their role fits within it. They’re quicker to line up with commander’s intent and more comfortable contributing to planning efforts alongside joint and coalition partners.



“Our graduates leave here with an understanding of what’s happening in the strategic environment and how they fit into it,” Denn said. “They’re ready to go back to their units and contribute right away.”



For Roesler, it comes down to something straightforward.



“Decisive action comes from preparation and planning,” he said. “You build the best team you can, understand what your commander needs and be ready to execute quickly.”



At the end of the day, Air University’s impact shows up in how leaders perform once they leave. They’re better prepared to step into planning teams, work across organizations and turn intent into action without having to slow down first.



In an environment where speed, alignment and judgment all matter, that kind of preparation isn’t optional. It’s expected. And it’s exactly what Air University is built to do.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2026 Date Posted: 04.08.2026 16:53 Story ID: 562289 Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Developing leaders ready to plan, decide and act in complex environments, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.