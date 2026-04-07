Forging the Future: NSWC Crane’s OPERA Program Develops Cutting-Edge Technology and Talent

The Naval Engineering Education Consortium (NEEC), a programestablishedby the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), is successfully developing and attracting new talent to the technical fields essential for the U.S. Navy's future. Through strategic partnerships with universities, the NEEC facilitatescutting-edgeresearch in areas of naval interest, directlybenefitingthe fleet and its warfighters.

NSWC Crane’s leadership has strategicallyleveragedthe NEEC to advance technologies aligned with its mission. Dr. Kyle Werner, NSWC Crane Deputy Technical Director, noted, “Modern sensor and weapon systems have a near insatiable demand for computational efficiency, and silicon-based computing has a variety of limitations. Photonic computing and photonic integrated circuitsrepresentan emergent opportunity for increased computational efficiency.”

A prime example of this strategy is the OPERA (Optical and Photonic Engine enabling Real-time Algorithms) project,which included studentsRensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI)andScience and Mathematics for Research Transformation (SMART)Scholars.Created utilizing bothNEECtalent andNaval Innovative Science and Engineering(NISE) funding,OPERA is focused on accelerating the transition of photonic computing from academic research into practical U.S. Navy systems. "The goal of the OPERA program is to design, build, and demonstrate photonic processing chips, scalable to exceed electrical compute performance," said Dr.JoshuaBorneman, NSWC Crane’s OPERA director. He explained that a hybrid of electrical and photonic elements willlikely offerthe most speed and efficiency for future computing needs, enhancing the performance and lowering the latency of many sensor technologies NSWC Crane supports. This provides a critical technological edge for naval modernization and readiness.

Beyond technological advancement, the NEEC program serves as a vital framework for workforce development. "The NEEC program has provided a framework for research engagement with top research laboratories across the country," said Dr. Bryan Woosley,NSWC Crane NEEC Director. "Most importantly, it has provided an opportunity to support undergraduate and graduate researchers who often discover their passion for supporting our nation’s security as civilian scientists and engineers."

Dr. Woosley emphasized that NEEC is particularly effective when studentsparticipatein other programs like SMART or the Naval Research and Enterprise Internship Program (NREIP), allowing them to arrive at Crane with a deep understanding of the technical challenges they will face.

Jonathon Myers, a SMARTscholar who worked directly on OPERA,credited these programs for his career path. "I am so grateful toboth theSMART and NEEC programs for showing me the tremendous opportunities here at Crane, such as OPERA,this projecthas been instrumental inguiding my career to a place of employment I hadn’t considered before,"saidDr.Myers.

Dr. Woosleybelievesthat without NEEC, there would be "no meaningful way to engage university research professors and no way to support student researchers in our workforce development pipeline." The programremainsan integral tool for developing both the technology and the talent needed to give the nation's warfighters a decisive advantage.

Note: Photos provided by RPI.

About NSWC Crane |NSWC Crane is a naval laboratory and a field activity of Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) with mission areas in Expeditionary Warfare, Strategic Missions and Electromagnetic Warfare. The warfare center is responsible for multi-domain, multi-spectral, full life cycle support of technologies and systems enhancing capability to today's Warfighter.