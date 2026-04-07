MICC delivers enterprise contracting solution to support Army construction, transformation

Photo By Tish Williamson | The Mission and Installation Contracting Command took a major step forward in Army contracting reform with the award of its first truly enterprise-wide contract vehicle for architect-engineer, or A-E services, enabling streamlined support to installations and units across the force. Led by MICC Fort Campbell, the contracting command announced the award March 13, establishing a strategic sourcing framework aligned with Army Contracting Command priorities and broader Army Materiel Command transformation initiatives. Through multiple-award of 20 A-E indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contracts across four geographic regions — with a fifth region pending — the vehicle delivers a unified, scalable solution to support all Army customers, including MICC, ACC, the Army National Guard, and the Army Corps of Engineers. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Tish Williamson | The Mission and Installation Contracting Command took a major step forward in Army...... read more read more

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas — The Mission and Installation Contracting Command took a major step forward in Army contracting reform with the award of its first truly enterprise-wide contract vehicle for architect-engineer, or A-E services, enabling streamlined support to installations and units across the force.

Led by MICC Fort Campbell, the contracting command announced the award March 13, establishing a strategic sourcing framework aligned with Army Contracting Command priorities and broader Army Materiel Command transformation initiatives. Through multiple-award of 20 A-E indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contracts across four geographic regions — with a fifth region pending — the vehicle delivers a unified, scalable solution to support all Army customers, including MICC, ACC, the Army National Guard, and the Army Corps of Engineers.

MICC contracting professionals said that, once fully implemented, the innovative contract vehicles will provide coverage across all 50 states and Puerto Rico, enabling faster, more efficient delivery of critical design and engineering services in support of Army construction, renovation, and transformation efforts.

“This is a transformational capability for how we deliver engineering and design services to the Army,” said Bradford Davis, contracting officer for the effort. “By establishing a single, enterprise contract vehicle, we are reducing procurement lead times, increasing competition at the task order level, and ensuring consistent, high-quality support to installations.”

The A-E IDIQ contracts, will include multiple awards within a 10-year ordering period from April 2026 through March 2036, that support planning, design and technical services for construction, renovation and infrastructure projects. Services include architectural and engineering design, interior design, site investigations, cost estimating, land surveyance, environmental analysis, construction phase services and construction inspection, as well as advanced capabilities like Building Information Modeling.

Each of the five regions, Southeast, Midwest, Northeast, Southwest, and West, carry a programmatic regional capacity not to exceed $249.5 million, enabling the Army to respond more rapidly to evolving infrastructure requirements driven by modernization and readiness priorities in each area.

According to the MICC Command Team, Brig. Gen. Freddy Adams, Clay Cole, and Command Sgt. Maj. JennyAnne Bright, the enterprise approach reflects a deliberate shift away from fragmented, locally managed contracts toward a more synchronized model that leverages the Army’s buying power.

“This contract vehicle exemplifies MICC’s vital role in Army transformation,” said Clay Cole, deputy to the commanding general for the MICC. “By standardizing requirements and executing at scale, we are delivering faster, more efficient contracting solutions that directly support readiness and modernization across the force—in direct support of the Warfighter.”

The A-E team, composed of contracting professionals and acquisition leaders assigned to the MICC Fort Campbell, executed the complex procurement action in coordination with stakeholders across multiple commands and regions. Cole said the effort not only strengthens enterprise capabilities but also sets conditions for future contracting innovations.

“Once fully implemented, the enterprise A-E contract vehicle will represent nearly $1.25 billion in total potential capacity across five regions, marking one of the most comprehensive and scalable contracting solutions of its kind to date in the Army,” Cole said. “This capability reinforces MICC’s central role within the ACC and AMC in delivering enterprise-ready capabilities at speed and scale.”

As the MICC and the Army continues to modernize critical infrastructure and adapt to changing mission demands, MICC leaders will continue to prioritize enterprise contract solutions that enable speed, agility and effective stewardship of resources. Mission partners interested in more information about this initiative should contact MICC's A-E team at MICCAE@army.mil.

About the MICC Headquartered atJoint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, theMission and Installation Contracting Command consists of about 1,500 military and civilian members who are responsible for contracting goods and services in support of Soldiers as well as readying trained contracting units for the operating force and contingency environment when called upon. A subordinate command of theArmy Contracting Commandand theArmy Materiel Command, MICC contracts are vital in feeding more than 200,000 Soldiers every day, providing many daily base operations support services at installations, facilitate training in the preparation of more than 100,000 conventional force members annually, training more than 500,000 students each year, and maintaining more than 14.4 million acres of land and 170,000 structures.