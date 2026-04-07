Grand Forks AFB celebrates April as Month of the Military Child

Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier | Children from the Nathan Twining Elementary and Middle School fill the gymnasium during a Month of the Military Child ceremony at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota, April 7, 2026. Month of the Military Child recognizes and honors the resilience of military-connected children and the unique challenges they face including separation through deployments, temporary assignments and frequent moves. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier | Children from the Nathan Twining Elementary and Middle School fill the gymnasium...... read more read more

Parents and leaders from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing, 119th Wing Fargo Air National Guard and 91st Missile Wing assigned to Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, joined representatives from the North Dakota Governor’s office and North Dakota Department of Public Instruction to celebrate April being designated as Month of the Military Child at the Nathan Twining Elementary and Middle School gymnasium, April 7, 2026.

Month of the Military Child recognizes and honors the resilience of military-connected children and the unique challenges they face including separation through deployments, temporary assignments and frequent moves.

Leaders from the state’s Department of Education honor military-connected children with a ceremony annually that rotates locations between the North Dakota Capitol, Minot AFB and Grand Forks AFB.

Levi Bachmeier, superintendent of public instruction for the state of North Dakota, thanked all in attendance as one of the keynote speakers.

“Thank you for the work that you do as part of the team here at Grand Forks Air Force Base,” said Bachmeier. “Each and every one of you have skills, perspectives and contributions that are making our United States military strong to ensure that we remain the greatest defensive and fighting force on earth.”

Mary Christy, field representative for the Governor of North Dakota, attended the event and spoke on behalf of Kelly Armstrong, Governor of North Dakota.

“Each of you serve, you serve through your sacrifice, you serve through your resilience and you serve through your unwavering support to your moms and dads in uniform,” said Christy. “Thank you for the vital role you play in supporting those who defend our freedom and protect our communities. We salute you and we will always support you.”

The ceremony ended with a reading of the proclamation signed by Governor Armstrong officially designating April 2026 as Month of the Military Child in North Dakota in honor of the 7,500 military-connected children residing in the state.