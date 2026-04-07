ARMORY improves maintainer knowledge sharing and readiness

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. —At 0200, under the lights of a flight line, a maintainer is working through an issue he hasn’t seen before. The technical order provides a general procedure, but this aircraft has a modification that changes how the job needs to be done. Someone in the force has likely dealt with it before, but finding that solution is not always quick or straightforward.

That gap between knowledge that exists and knowledge that is accessible affects readiness, time on wing and sortie generation. It is not limited to a single platform or unit. It is a recurring challenge across the force.

Air University is working to address it.

Through the Alpha Blue program, supported by the Air University Innovation Accelerator, Air University students developed ARMORY, a capability designed to capture maintainer expertise at the point of execution, validate it and make it accessible across the force in seconds. The concept is simple. It is “YouTube for maintainers,” built for a military environment where accuracy, security and trust matter.

“Every day, aircraft are grounded longer than they need to be, not because the knowledge does not exist, but because the knowledge is trapped,” said Lt. Col. Jonathan Mueller, an Air War College student participating in Alpha Blue with AUiX.

The project was developed by a joint team of Air University students: Lt. Col. Scott Branco and Mueller, Air War College students; Lt. Cmdr. Stephen C. Ryczeck, U.S. Navy, and Maj. Craig A. Soule, Army National Guard, both Air Command and Staff College students.

ARMORY reflects how Air University develops joint warfighters and applies that work to operational problems across the force.

The model is straightforward. Maintainers record short, task-focused videos that demonstrate how to solve specific issues, particularly those not fully captured in technical orders or shaped by local conditions and experience. Each submission is reviewed for operational security, technical accuracy and safety compliance before it is shared.

For the maintainer on the line, the process is simple: search the problem in plain language, find a verified solution and execute.

“At its core, ARMORY gets the right knowledge to the right maintainer at the right time,” said Lt. Cmdr. Stephen C. Ryczeck, U.S. Navy, an Air Command and Staff College student participating in Alpha Blue with AUiX.

Artificial intelligence supports both contributors and users. It helps generate content, links videos to technical orders and allows maintainers to search using natural language. Each video displays its validation status, and content can be flagged and reviewed as procedures change. The platform is not intended to replace technical orders. It is designed to make them more usable at the point of execution.

Across the maintenance enterprise, delays often result from the gap between written guidance and real-world application. ARMORY addresses that by capturing how maintainers solve problems in practice and making that knowledge available when it is needed.

This approach aligns with how Air University operates. Air University develops joint warfighters and applies that capability to solve operational problems, ensuring solutions are understood, trusted and positioned to inform decisions that improve Joint Force effectiveness in war. ARMORY began as a student effort tied to a real readiness issue and is structured to be tested, measured and, if effective, expanded.

The proposed implementation is phased, beginning with a pilot at the wing level, followed by expansion across platforms or major commands and eventual integration with program offices and technical data authorities. This approach allows leaders to evaluate results early and adjust before broader adoption, while also creating a feedback loop between the flight line and the enterprise.

If implemented, the impact is measurable. Maintainers can reduce time spent diagnosing unfamiliar issues and increase aircraft availability. Experienced maintainers and quality assurance personnel can share expertise beyond a single unit. Commanders gain clearer visibility into readiness impacts, and program offices receive structured input from the field to inform updates to technical data.

Challenges remain. Operational security, validation standards and usability will determine adoption. The model addresses these risks through layered safeguards, defined accountability and a design that reflects how maintainers operate.

The problem itself is not new. Knowledge exists across the force, but access to that knowledge is not always immediate.

Air University is advancing solutions like ARMORY to close that gap by capturing expertise, validating it and making it available when it is needed. In an environment where speed and clarity matter, improving access to that knowledge can have a direct impact on readiness.

For senior leaders, the question is not whether the problem exists. It is whether to support a capability that enables the force to solve it faster, share it more broadly and apply it where it matters most.