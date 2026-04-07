Photo By Charles Delano | Students from the Northeast Dubois High School Building and Trades class reconstruct a...... read more read more Photo By Charles Delano | Students from the Northeast Dubois High School Building and Trades class reconstruct a wooden fence and railing at a scenic overlook, March 31, 2026 at Patoka Lake in Dubois, Indiana. The class coordinated with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District and lake staff to replace the aging infrastructure. The project provides students with hands-on construction experience while fostering community ownership. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Charles Delano) see less | View Image Page

Students build more than a fence at Patoka Lake Your browser does not support the audio element.

DUBOIS, Ind. - The overlook at Patoka Lake has long provided visitors with a clear, unobstructed view of the water and surrounding landscape. But as time took its toll on the aging wooden railing surrounding the viewing area, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers needed a solution to maintain the popular spot.



They found one with a group of skilled trade students from a local high school.



In coordination with the USACE Louisville District, students from the Northeast Dubois High School Building and Trades class, led by their teacher Mr. Friedman, completely rebuilt the fence and railing at the overlook. For Jim Merkley, a USACE Louisville District natural resource specialist at Patoka Lake, the project prevented a major loss for the community.



"If the students hadn't rebuilt it, the area would have eventually become unsafe, forcing us to close public access," Merkley said. "Thanks to their hard work, this scenic spot will remain open and safe for visitors to enjoy for many years to come."



The collaboration between the school and lake stems from a growing initiative at the school to get students out of the classroom and onto active job sites to practice their trades.



“Through our Jeep Enterprises model that we implemented at Northeast Dubois Jr/Sr High School a few years ago, we’re focused on creating more real-world opportunities like this for our students,” said Andy Chinn, NDHS principal. “And we’re thankful for partners like the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers who help make it happen.”



This isn't the first time the lake’s staff has relied on the talent at NDHS. Earlier in the school year, the Patoka Lake Water Steering Committee enlisted the students to build birdhouse kits for an annual Public Lands Day event. The lake staff was so impressed with the results that they invited the class back to tackle the overlook's railing replacement.



Because the lake office is located directly within the school district, the proximity added a unique dynamic to the work.



"From my perspective, the entire project felt like neighbors helping neighbors," Merkley said. "Many of these students visit the lake regularly. Because of that existing connection, their work felt less like a formal project and more like they were helping out a neighbor."



Chinn echoed that sentiment, noting the lasting impact of keeping projects local.



“This is the kind of experience that sticks with students," Chinn explained. "When they can see their work at Patoka Lake and know it’s benefiting their own community, it gives their effort real meaning. That sense of ownership matters."



The students' craftsmanship is now on full display for every visitor who stops to take in the scenery, showcasing the strong work ethic found in Dubois County.



“It says a lot about our students; they take pride in what they do and represent our school the right way," Chinn said.



Merkley agrees, noting the heavy-duty construction. "This railing is built to last, and it will be here for their children, and hopefully their grandchildren, to see."



The Patoka Lake staff regularly handles infrastructure projects alongside their duties in flood protection and water management. However, by stepping back and handing the project over to the students, the Patoka Lake team allowed local residents to actively build and maintain a piece of their own community.



"By involving them, we provided an experience they will always remember when visiting the lake," Merkley said. "This project is a perfect example of how investing in people creates a lasting legacy beyond the physical infrastructure."



Merkley hopes the students retain that same spirit of public service modeled by the lake team they worked alongside. Years from now, the students who cut wood and drove screws for the overlook will inevitably return to Patoka Lake. When they do, Merkley hopes they feel an "immense sense of pride—pride in their work, in themselves, and in this lake that is a part of their community."



As for the thousands of visitors who will lean against that fence to look out over the water this year, the message is simple.



"This area, including the new railing, is beautiful," Merkley concluded. "Let's all work together to keep it that way."