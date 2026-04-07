Kingsley Field Sharpens Readiness and Lethality Through Training

Photo By Airman Zach Cook | 173rd Fighter Wing members practice hot pit procedures on the F-35 Lightning II with...... read more read more Photo By Airman Zach Cook | 173rd Fighter Wing members practice hot pit procedures on the F-35 Lightning II with pilots from the 56th Fighter Wing out of Tucson, Arizona, April 3, 2026, at Kingsley Field, Oregon. Hot Pit procedures are one of many skills members of the 173rd Fighter Wing are developing as they prepare for a future mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Cook) see less | View Image Page

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore.— Airmen at Kingsley Field are participating in a series of training events this summer aimed at strengthening readiness, reinforcing foundational skills and honoring the legacy of those who served before them.



From a forward deployment to Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska to austere field conditions in Central Oregon and a simulated deployment line at home station, the layered approach ensures Airmen are prepared for the full spectrum of military operations.



Lt. Col. Brian Anderson of the 173rd Operations Squadron said the scope and intensity of the training reflect a deliberate effort to build a lethal and adaptable force.



“This exercise demonstrates our continued commitment to maintaining a highly capable, ready, and lethal force able to respond across the full spectrum of operations,” said Anderson.



A centerpiece of the training cycle is the July 8-17 temporary duty deployment to Eielson AFB, where Airmen will travel aboard a C-130J Super Hercules and integrate with active-duty units operating F-35 aircraft.



The deployment provides exposure to high operational tempos and specialized equipment not available at Kingsley Field. Security Forces personnel will conduct heavy weapons qualifications, while Civil Engineering teams will practice contingency operations in austere conditions. Airmen from the 173rd Logistics Readiness Squadron will gain hands-on experience with unfamiliar equipment while Maintenance Group personnel will embed with F-35 units during an intensive maintenance phase.



“Training like this ensures our Airmen remain proficient, adaptable and prepared to execute the mission anytime, anywhere,” said Anderson.



Closer to home, Airmen will take part in the Basic Indoctrination Airman Course at the Biak Training Center, a four-day, three-night field exercise designed to challenge participants physically and mentally while reinforcing the heritage of the Oregon National Guard.



Held in two sessions -- July 7–10 and July 13–16 — with up to 80 participants per session, the training will immerse Airmen in austere conditions. Transportation will be provided by bus from Kingsley Field, with meals contracted and lodging consisting of tents and cots. Participants are limited to gear they can carry in a rucksack.



The training also serves as a tribute to those who fought during the World War II battle for Biak Island.



“This training is an opportunity to honor their legacy,” said Anderson. “By stretching our own limits, we attempt to pay tribute to the sacrifice of those who fought and fell on the shores of Biak Island.”



During the course, Airmen will develop tactical skills including Tactical Combat Casualty Care, basic communication, small arms familiarization, Military Operations on Urbanized Terrain(MOUT) and close quarters battle techniques, and land navigation. Instruction will also cover essential knowledge areas such as active threat response, explosive ordnance hazards and the law of war.



Leadership and resilience are further reinforced through events like a low ropes course and physical fitness testing.



“Our focus is on sharpening our tactical edge while reinforcing the fundamentals that underpin readiness and operational excellence,” said Anderson.



For those remaining at Kingsley Field, a separate exercise, Forward Operating Base Ready Airmen Training, will transform part of the installation into a simulated deployed environment.



The two-day training event includes four sessions, each capped at 40 participants, beginning July 9 and concluding July 14. Airmen will process through a full deployment line before moving to a simulated forward operating base on the south side of the installation.



There, they will conduct hands-on training in chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive defense; basic communication; integrated defense; and small arms proficiency.



“We are deliberately stressing our systems and personnel to identify opportunities to improve and refine our warfighting capabilities,” said Anderson.



The overarching goal is with the combination of forward deployment, field training and home-station exercises ensures a comprehensive approach to readiness, preparing Airmen for both immediate and future challenges.



“This is about building muscle memory while ensuring that when it matters most, execution is second nature,” said Anderson. “Ultimately, this training ensures we remain a disciplined, lethal and ready force aligned with national defense priorities.”