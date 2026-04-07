Flight Test Engineering Lab cements role in sharpening American airpower

EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, California– Since its ribbon-cutting in late 2024, the Flight Test Engineering Lab has expanded its operational footprint, cementing its role as a key strategic asset in developing the nation's next generation of warfighting technologies.

“The flight test capabilities of this facility do not exist anywhere else, which is how we are truly sharpening American airpower and supporting future Air Force programs at the 412th Test Wing,” said Paul Waters, 412th Test Engineering Group director. “The work done here is crucial to realizing the future of a fully networked and integrated force.”

The state-of-the-art facility houses three of the five Test Engineering Group squadrons – the 812th Test Support Squadron, the 773rd Test Squadron and the 775th Test Squadron.

Beyond its primary mission of advancing the Air Force’s ability to develop and test cutting-edge warfighting technologies, the over $41 million building has become a base-wide hub for innovation.

A prime example is the Structures Test Analysis Research lab, a unique capability that allows engineers to conduct ground vibration tests used to validate aircraft structural models and ensure flutter safety before a system becomes operational. Its specialized design includes ceiling anchors, each capable of holding over 1,000 pounds, to suspend test articles and specialized equipment to induce and measure responses.

This hands-on environment, along with three classrooms and one computer lab equipped for advanced computer-based training, is vital for developing the next generation of test engineers. The FTEL also houses a technical research library, providing Airmen across the installation with access to exclusive test plans, technical journals and historical reports, sometimes unavailable anywhere else.

“Air Force flight test engineering is so important because it serves as an independent source of truth that can ultimately save platforms,” said Jason Bostjancic, 773rd Test Squadron director. "This lab allows us to expose our junior workforce to representative system responses prior to seeing them for the first time during a test, which is key to our mission at Edwards and to meet the overall Air Force demand for accelerated test."

While the facility focuses on the future, it also honors its past. A nostalgic 1949 phone booth from Bldg. 1400, TENG’s original home, is displayed in the lobby. Outside, a balcony just off the heritage room offers a commanding view of the Edwards flightline.

“We have world-class technical experts that work every day from our installation and having a facility that reflects their expertise is absolutely critical for us,” said Bostjancic. “This is a professional space for professional people, and it ultimately enables us to meet current critical Air Force flight test priorities, faster and more efficiently than near-peer competitors.”