NMRTC Twentynine Palms officer named Navy Medicine’s Junior Radiologist of the Year

Photo By Christopher Jones | Lt. Cmdr. Brandon DuGar, a radiologist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Jones | Lt. Cmdr. Brandon DuGar, a radiologist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, poses for a photo in the radiology department at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms, April 2, 2026. DuGar was named Navy Medicine’s Junior Radiologist of the Year on March 24, 2026, recognizing his clinical excellence and contributions to patient care and operational readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Christopher Jones, NMRTC/NH Twentynine Palms public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

TWENTYNINE PALMS, Calif. — Lt. Cmdr. Brandon DuGar, a radiologist assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Twentynine Palms, was selected as Navy Medicine’s Junior Radiologist of the Year on March 24, 2026, recognizing his clinical excellence, leadership and contributions to operational and diagnostic medicine.



A native of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, DuGar’s path to Navy Medicine began while working in the Cell Biology Department at the Cleveland Clinic Lerner Research Institute, where he met a Navy anesthesiologist who introduced him to the Health Professions Scholarship Program while he was applying to medical school. The interaction helped shape his decision to pursue a career in Navy Medicine.



Initially drawn to emergency and wilderness medicine, and briefly considering obstetrics and gynecology, DuGar gained broader clinical and operational perspective early in his career, including serving as a flight surgeon. That experience, combined with time in clinical settings, ultimately led him to reassess his long-term interests in medicine.



“After my time in operational medicine and clinic, I realized my interest in the diagnostic capability of radiology and advanced imaging,” DuGar said. “I decided to pursue radiology to continue my career in medicine.”



Since arriving at Twentynine Palms in July 2023, DuGar has played a key role in delivering high-quality imaging services that directly support patient care and operational readiness across the installation. The radiology department at Naval Hospital Twentynine Palms provides a near full spectrum of imaging capabilities, including X-ray, computed tomography, ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging, allowing for timely diagnoses and reduced reliance on outside referrals.



“Our department is able to provide great patient access to a near full suite of imaging exams locally,” DuGar said. “Optimizing image quality allows us to provide faster and more accurate diagnoses, helping facilitate care and return patients to wellness.”



DuGar’s background in operational medicine continues to shape his approach to radiology, giving him insight into the unique challenges faced by providers across the command.



“Having that experience helps me better answer the clinical questions that ordering providers have and ultimately improves patient care,” he said.



In addition to his clinical responsibilities, DuGar serves in multiple leadership roles. In these positions, he oversees daily operations, manages 24/7 imaging coverage and contributes to broader healthcare delivery improvements across the command.



“Additional duties can be challenging, especially balancing administrative responsibilities with clinical work. Taking on additional leadership roles, including serving as the radiology department head, chief medical informatics officer, and officer in charge of our Expeditionary Medical Facility Bravo detachment, gave me rewarding insights into mission planning, operations and capabilities.”



DuGar is also committed to mentorship and professional development, particularly for hospital corpsmen assigned to radiology.



“I mentor and encourage my hospital corpsmen weekly on opportunities they can pursue within or outside of the Navy in radiology and healthcare,” he said. “There is great training within Navy graduate medical education programs that I continue to highly recommend.”



He emphasized the importance of exposure for those interested in the field.



“I encourage everyone interested to get on-the-job training in radiology to gain exposure to this part of medicine,” he added.



DuGar said the recognition reflects not only his efforts, but the support and collaboration of the Navy radiology community.



“I sincerely appreciate the recognition from the incredible community of Navy radiologists who have taught, trained and worked with me during my career,” he said. “It is a fantastic community to be a part of.”



At Twentynine Palms, DuGar said he values the close-knit environment among providers and leadership, which enhances collaboration and mission effectiveness.



Outside of work, DuGar takes full advantage of the outdoor opportunities available from being stationed in Southern California, highlighting the quality of life and balance possible while serving in Twentynine Palms.



“I love to hike, especially when it’s not hot out. I go up to the San Bernardino, Sierra Nevada and Peninsular ranges for long hikes whenever I get the chance,” DuGar said. “Since living here, I’ve completed the Cactus to Clouds hike to the peak of Mount San Jacinto and plan to do it again before I leave. I’ve also summited San Gorgonio and completed a three-day hike near Rae Lakes in the Sierras.”



He added that he also enjoys staying active closer to home.



“I also run and swim recreationally, sometimes with my 3-year-old son, who otherwise keeps me and my wife very busy,” he said.



Looking ahead, DuGar plans to transition to the Navy Selected Reserve in 2027 while continuing his career as a radiologist in either the government or private sector.



His recognition as Navy Medicine’s Junior Radiologist of the Year highlights the critical role radiology plays in modern military medicine—delivering timely, accurate diagnoses that support the health, readiness and resilience of Sailors, Marines and their families.