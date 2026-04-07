90 MW honors military children during April observance

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. - Airmen and families across the installation recognize the Month of the Military Child throughout April, acknowledging the resilience and sacrifices of service members' children.

Established in 1986 by the U.S. Department of War, the observance honors children whose parents serve in the armed forces. Military children often face unique challenges, including frequent relocations, changing schools and extended periods of separation from loved ones due to deployments.

To show support, installations and local communities host events and activities aimed at celebrating military members' children. Schools, youth centers and base organizations frequently participate in “Purple Up” initiatives, encouraging individuals to wear purple, a color symbolizing all branches of the military.

Leaders emphasize the importance of recognizing the strength and adaptability of military children, who play a vital role in the readiness and morale of service members.

“Our mission depends not only on the Airmen who serve, but also on the families who stand behind them” said Col. Terrance Holmes, 90th Missile Wing commander. “Military children make sacrifices every day, and their resilience is a quiet but powerful contribution to our success.”

The Month of the Military Child serves as a reminder of the continued commitment to supporting military families and ensuring children have the resources they need to thrive.