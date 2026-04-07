426 ABS Legal Office Supports Nordic Partnerships

Photo By Airman 1st Class Adam Enbal | Maj. Collin Allan, 426th Air Base Squadron deputy squadron commander and staff judge advocate, and Hans Kind, 426th ABS host nation advisor, pose for a photo at Jåttå Military Compound, Norway, Dec. 3, 2025. The 426 ABS legal office supports agreements between the United States and Nordic allies, helping enable operations across the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Adam Enbal) see less | View Image Page

STAVANGER, Norway — Behind every U.S. military movement across Northern Europe is a legal framework that lays the groundwork for operations.

The 426th Air Base Squadron legal office provides direct support to negotiations that shape operations across 47 agreed operating locations in the region. Their work helps establish clear guidelines ahead of time, clearing the path for forces to focus on the mission once they arrive.

Maj. Collin S. Allan, 426th Air Base Squadron deputy squadron commander and staff judge advocate, and Hans Kind, 426th ABS host nation advisor, support agreements between the United States and Nordic allies.

These agreements act as a blueprint, outlining how U.S. forces enter countries, operate within local laws and coordinate with partner nations during exercises and real-world missions.

Kind, who has more than 30 years of experience working with U.S. forces in Norway, plays a key role in bridging cultural and legal differences between nations.

“My role is to help both sides understand each other,” Kind said. “That includes laws, expectations and how we work together.”

Beyond negotiations, the team supports service members by explaining host nation laws, handling claims and working with allied partners to maintain accountability and discipline.

Operating across a region spanning more than 1.3 million square miles, including Norway, Denmark, Sweden and Finland, the small team supports multiple military branches and a wide range of missions across the arctic.

“We do not go for easy, quick victories. We focus on long-term success,” Kind said.

That approach reflects trust built with partner nations over time. By building strong relationships and establishing clear legal frameworks in advance, the 426th Air Base Squadron legal office enables faster, more effective operations and strengthens partnerships across the region.