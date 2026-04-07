Photo By Alfred Tripolone | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Bunkley, Garrison Command Sergeant Major for U.S. Army Garrison Natick Soldier Systems Center, Natick, Massachusetts. Bunkley has served as the senior enlisted advisor to the garrison commander since October, where he provides leadership on matters affecting the readiness, discipline, and welfare of Servicemembers, civilians and families across the installation. In this role he plays a key part in ensuring the delivery of essential garrison services and strengthening partnerships that support the NSSC divers mission set. (Phot by Alfred Tripolone, USAG-Natick Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Alfred Tripolone | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Bunkley, Garrison Command Sergeant Major for U.S....... read more read more

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Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Bunkley Reflects on Leadership, Resilience and the Mission at Natick

Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Bunkley Reflects on Leadership, Resilience and the Mission at Natick

By Vannessa L. Josey*, U.S. Army Garrison Natick Public Affairs*

NATICK, Mass. - For Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Bunkley, serving as the U.S. Army Garrison Natick command sergeant major is both a privilege and a responsibility rooted in people, purpose and service.

Now more than five months into the role, Bunkley said each day has given him a deeper appreciation for the installation, its workforce and the far-reaching mission carried out across Natick Soldier Systems Center.

“I feel lucky every day,” Bunkley said. “I never thought I would be selected for a garrison command sergeant major position, but I am honored and truly love this job.”

His early time at Natick has been shaped by significant moments, including a government shutdown, organizational transformation and a renewed focus on communication across the installation. Through it all, Bunkley said one constant has stood out: the professionalism, resilience and commitment of the \the installation workforce.

A family grounded in service

Behind Bunkley’s leadership is a strong family foundation. He and his wife of 12 years have two sons, ages 5 and 9, who he said have adjusted well to life in Natick.

“The schools have been very welcoming, and the community has been great to my family,” he said.

His wife is pursuing a long-held goal of entering the nursing field and hopes to begin the nursing program at MassBay Community College this fall.

“We have moved a lot in support of the Army’s mission,” Bunkley said. “Now we’re here for a few years, and my wife has the opportunity to pursue something she’s always wanted.”

He said military families often make quiet sacrifices that make service possible.

“As we go into the Month of the Military Child, it really makes you think about how much your family supports your military career,” he said. “They move every place that you move. They change friends, locations and scenery. I’m blessed to have a supportive family that allows me to do what I do in the Army.”

A strong first impression

From the moment he arrived, Bunkley said he was struck by the professionalism of the U.S. Army Garrison Natick team and the care taken to welcome him into the organization.

“The onboarding process was exceptional,” he said. “When you’re welcomed properly into an organization, it sets the tone. They absolutely set the tone here.”

That experience quickly shaped his view of the workforce.

“My first impression was a team of absolute professionals,” Bunkley said. “I’m thankful to be part of it.”

What excites him most about the position, he said, is simple: the people.

“The people are what drive this job for me every day,” he said. “Sometimes the work people do here goes unnoticed, but there is a lot of hard work happening across this installation to keep things running. The people make this job worth it.”

Leading through uncertainty

Bunkley stepped into the role during a dynamic period that included a lengthy government shutdown affecting much of the civilian workforce.

While he said shutdowns are not unfamiliar to him after nearly 22 years in the Army, this one underscored the importance of the civilian employees who make up the vast majority of the installation’s workforce.

“It was an uncertain time,” he said. “But what stood out to me was the resilience of our civilian workforce.”

Even though some employees were furloughed, essential personnel continued supporting the installation and sustaining critical services.

“The true heroes of that time were our civilians,” Bunkley said. “Our civilian workforce had to endure that uncertainty. To see them come back after more than 40 days and pick up where they left off says a lot about who they are.”

The experience reinforced one lesson above all others.

“Resilience is a virtue,” he said. “Our employees handled it extremely well.”

Bunkley said maintaining morale and readiness begins with ensuring employees understand the value of their work.

“The people are what drive the mission,” he said. “Without our people, the mission does not happen. They have to know they are appreciated. They have to know the job they do matters.”

Leadership rooted in presence

Bunkley describes his leadership style as engaged leadership - one built on accessibility, advocacy and visibility across the workforce.

“You have to get out from behind a desk,” he said. “It is very easy as senior leaders to get wrapped up in emails, meetings and all the things we have to do. But you also have to take care of your people. Your people need to know you are an advocate for them and that you are approachable.”

He said leadership begins with presence and with setting the tone for the organization.

“People expect their leaders to bring presence,” Bunkley said. “Whether that is a calming presence, a presence of direction or sometimes a presence of correction, I think that matters to the workforce.”

He hopes that his approach, grounded in care for mission and people, carries throughout the organization.

“If I have care and love for the mission that we do, I hope that trickles down,” he said. “I hope that one conversation, one interaction, can change somebody’s outlook for the day.”

A mission of national importance

Among Bunkley’s biggest surprises since arriving at Natick has been the scope and significance of the installation’s mission.

“I had no idea how critical this installation is, not just to the Army, but to the entire Department of War,” he said.

From combat feeding and nutrition to soldier protective equipment, human performance research and support to multiple military branches, Bunkley said the depth of work happening across Natick has been eye-opening.

“Every day I learn something new,” he said. “There are so many things happening here that are crucial to supporting and protecting the warfighter.”

He said the installation should not remain overlooked.

“It should not be a hidden gem,” Bunkley said. “It should be a gem that everybody can see.”

Communication matters

That belief, he said, makes communication a strategic responsibility.

“Communication at any level is important,” Bunkley said. “People deserve to know what is going on.”

Whether it involves installation services, morale, welfare and recreation programming, traffic changes or major updates, he said timely and effective communication is essential to supporting both the workforce and the broader community.

“We are stewards of this installation, and we owe that to the tenant organizations that are here, so they are informed,” he said.

He added that responsibility extends beyond the installation gates.

“We owe transparency to the taxpayer,” Bunkley said. “The people who support us deserve to understand what happens here and why it matters.”

Quality of life and readiness

Bunkley said his initiatives align with the garrison commander’s priorities, with a strong emphasis on quality of life for soldiers, families and the civilian workforce.

“The commander tasked me to focus on our people-facing activities. Our people are a top priority to him” he said. “So I need to step back and take a look at how can we make it better? Are we doing the right things to support our population?”

That includes a close connection to health and wellness efforts, Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs, and the many support services that shape daily life on the installation.

“Services matter,” Bunkley said. “From a large installation to a small one like we are, those services matter to the people of this installation. When they feel cared for and supported, they come to work more focused. If our Soldiers, civilians and families feel more supported it helps build a stronger community around the installation.”

In a garrison environment, he said, readiness looks different than it does in an operational unit, but it is no less important.

“Readiness for us is being experts in the services we are required to provide,” he said. “That is our job here as a garrison - to provide those services to the tenant organizations on this installation. That is readiness.”

Commitment across the workforce

When asked what stands out most about the workforce at Natick, Bunkley answered quickly: commitment.

“Commitment is key, and they show it every day,” he said. “If we are not committed in our jobs, then somebody does not get the service they need on this installation.”

He credited employees across the garrison and installation for bringing that commitment to work day after day.

“It is great to see people show up and support the mission in the way they do,” he said.

Partnership through change

As the garrison continues to move through organizational transformation, Bunkley said adaptability and partnership will remain essential.

“The Army is modernizing,” he said. “We have to be adaptable as an organization. Change is necessary.”

He said those changes are designed to keep the installation aligned with broader Army objectives and ensure continued support to tenant organizations and the warfighter.

Partnership, he added, is the key to navigating that change well.

“We are all going through the same thing,” Bunkley said. “If we do it together, we come out stronger on the other end.”

He emphasized the importance of collaboration between the garrison and tenant organizations across the installation.

“We cannot support the installation without them supporting us,” he said. “It is a mutual relationship.”

Service with gratitude

Bunkley said his reason for continuing to serve is clear.

“I love the Army,” he said. “The Army has given me a better life and so much to be thankful for.”

He said the Army shaped him into the leader and person he is today and continues to fuel his desire to serve others.

“The Army has made me a better person, a better leader, a better spouse,” he said. “I love what it has done for me, and I love what the Army and serving in it means to our country.”

That same gratitude shapes how he approaches leadership.

“At the end of the day, I hope people see a leader who cares about them and the mission,” Bunkley said.

‘Blessed to do it every day’

As he looks ahead, Bunkley said his goals remain centered on teamwork, professionalism and support.

“My objective is to support our team as they support the command and those across the installation every day,” he said. “I want them to know I am here for that. I am part of the team.”

For him, the role ultimately comes back to one word: blessed.

“I feel truly blessed every day,” Bunkley said. “Blessed to be part of a team who truly cares about the mission, blessed to support an installation that is so important to the Army and the nation and honored to still be serving the Army in such a critical position.. It’s a privilege for me to be the U.S. Army Garrison Natick Command Sergeant Major and I’m excited to see the heights we will reach during my time here.”