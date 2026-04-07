Photo By Alfred Tripolone | Juan Ortega, financial manager for Morale, Welfare, and Recreation at Natick Soldier Systems Center, plays a critical role behind the scenes - ensuring programs that support Servicemembers, families and the workforce remain strong, sustainable and mission-ready. (Photo by Alfred Tripolone, USAG-Natick Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Alfred Tripolone | Juan Ortega, financial manager for Morale, Welfare, and Recreation at Natick Soldier...... read more read more

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From global experience to local impact: Juan Ortega brings strategic vision to Natick MWR

By Vannessa L. Josey, U.S. Army Garrison Naick Public Affairs

NATICK, Mass. -With decades of experience spanning federal service, private industry and global operations, Juan C. Ortega brings a steady hand and forward-looking approach to his role as Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) financial manager at U.S. Army Garrison Natick.

Ortega, who recently joined Natick MWR, arrives with more than 40 years of professional experience, including 17 years in prior MWR service. His career began in 1983 as an accountant in Rota, Spain, where he steadily rose through the ranks, taking on roles that included slot machine manager, club manager and eventually deputy MWR director overseas.

“I’ve worked my way up,” Ortega said. “From accounting to operations and leadership, I’ve seen how all the pieces fit together.”

His diverse background reflects the unique financial structure of MWR programs, which are designed to be self-sustaining while providing affordable services to service members and their families. Ortega emphasized that balance as central to his mission.

“The idea is not to make a profit,” he said. “It’s to provide services at cost while maintaining sustainability.”

Following his initial MWR career, Ortega transitioned into federal service, becoming a chief financial officer for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration under the Department of Commerce. He later spent 15 years in the private sector, owning and operating multiple restaurants, including an award-winning Spanish tapas establishment in California.

After additional leadership roles with the Small Business Administration and the Department of Transportation in Washington, D.C., Ortega retired - briefly.

“I got bored,” he said. “After a few months, I realized I still wanted to contribute.”

That decision ultimately led him to Natick, where he now supports the financial backbone of MWR programs that enhance quality of life across the installation.

Ortega said his focus is on stability, strategic planning and collaboration.

“I’m a numbers guy, but I’m also forward-looking,” he said. “My goal is to bring consistency and help ensure we’re planning ahead to support programs that matter to the community.”

While he does not directly oversee programming, Ortega plays a critical role in enabling it; working behind the scenes to ensure resources are aligned with mission needs.

“My job is to secure the resources so the operators and programmers can deliver what’s needed,” he said.

Since arriving at Natick, Ortega said he has been struck by the welcoming environment.

“Very friendly people,” he said. “Face-to-face, everyone has been great.”

Originally from Spain, Ortega grew up in a military-connected family, spending his childhood on installations across Europe. Today, he and his wife, Anna, are settling into Massachusetts to be closer to family, including one of their five children who lives in the Boston area.

Outside of work, Ortega enjoys home improvement projects, often building decks, patios and custom features himself. He also has a passion for cooking, rooted in formal culinary training.

As he continues to integrate into the Natick community, Ortega said he is eager to learn more about the installation and its mission.

“I’m looking forward to the challenges ahead,” he said. “There’s a lot happening here - from research to community programs - and I want to be part of supporting that.”

Above all, Ortega said he values collaboration and open communication.

“I’m a glass-half-full kind of person,” he said. “I’m an open-door individual - come in, have a conversation. That’s how we move forward together.”