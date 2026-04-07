Spangdahlem engineers beat out USAFE competition, named top civil engineer unit

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany — The 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron earned the 2025 U.S. Air Forces in Europe Outstanding Civil Engineer Unit award, recognizing the unit’s superior performance in infrastructure, emergency response and combat readiness across Spangdahlem Air Base.

The award recognizes a year of work by Airmen, civilians and local nationals who supported installation operations while improving quality of life and ensuring mission readiness for the 52nd Fighter Wing.

“It’s a huge accomplishment,” said Senior Master Sgt. Javier Hernandez, 52nd CES superintendent of heavy repair. “To be recognized as the best in USAFE is a testament to the hard work our team puts in day in and day out.”

The squadron’s responsibilities span nearly every corner of the installation, from maintaining facilities and utilities to planning and executing future infrastructure projects. Hernandez said that broad mission set helped set the unit apart.

“We’re a very diverse organization,” Hernandez said. “We support nearly every aspect of this base.”

One of the squadron’s most significant accomplishments in 2025 was the largest in-house repair project in its history. Spangdahlem civil engineers replaced major electrical components on the airfield as part of efforts to modernize aging infrastructure, finishing ahead of schedule and restoring full operational capability in support of missions.

“Our engineers showed up and got the job done,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jack Demato, 52nd CES operations flight superintendent. “That project showed exactly what this team is capable of.”

Beyond the flight line, the 52nd CES continues to drive major infrastructure improvements. Engineers are renovating decades-old dormitories to improve living conditions for Airmen while consolidating community functions to eliminate outdated facilities and boost efficiency.

“A lot of our work is focused on improving quality of life while also making sure the base is prepared for future mission requirements,” said 2nd Lt. Elizabeth Deco, 52nd CES engineering flight portfolio optimization officer.

The squadron also strengthened combat readiness through capabilities such as rapid airfield damage repair and agile combat employment, enabling Airmen to restore airfields and operate in austere environments.

“We’re preparing engineers ready for the fight,” Demato said, “We’re getting them ready for what they might see in the real world.”

Leaders credited the squadron’s culture as a driving force behind its success. The unit embraced a “GOAT” identity, aiming to be the “greatest of all time,” reinforcing a standard of excellence tied to its history and performance.

“To me, the GOAT mentality means we want to be the best at everything we do,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez emphasized that junior Airmen were central to the squadron’s accomplishments.

“None of this is possible without them,” Hernandez said. “They’re the ones putting in the hours and making the mission happen.”

For the 52nd CES, the award represents both recognition and a mandate for continued excellence moving forward.

“This is a snapshot of our capabilities,” Hernandez said. “It shows what this squadron can do when called upon.”