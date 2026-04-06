FIDAE 2026 kicks-off highlights U.S.-Chile airpower, partnership

By 2nd Lt Grace Brandt SANTIAGO, Chile – The U.S. Air Force and Space Force returned to Santiago, Chile in Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026, hosted by the Chilean Air Force (FACh) April 7, 2026.

As Latin America’s largest trade show for air, space and defense industries, the U.S. participation will showcase a diverse set of capabilities, including C-130 Hercules and MQ-9 Reaper aircraft from the Texas Air National Guard, the U.S. Air Force Academy Wings of Blue parachute team and the F-35 Lightning II Demonstration Team, with additional support from the U.S. Navy with a P-8 Poseidon.

“FIDAE allows us to showcase the full range of U.S. airpower while building trusted partnerships alongside Chile and our regional allies,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. David A. Mineau, commander of Air Forces Southern. “By integrating our capabilities, we strengthen interoperability, enhance readiness and reinforce a secure and stable hemisphere.”

Together, these capabilities highlight the flexibility, precision and global reach of U.S. airpower while demonstrating the ability to operate seamlessly alongside allies and partners. This includes the historic, first-ever aerial refueling by a Chilean air force KC-135E Stratotanker that enabled two demo team F-35s to reach the show.

Chilean President José Antonio Kast opened the air show, underscoring the importance of international cooperation in addressing shared security challenges and advancing regional stability. He praised the refueling success between the partners and emphasized how FIDAE highlights a commitment to collaboration and innovation.

“We value international collaboration,” Kast said. “Chile wants to bolster relationships with the world stemming from realism, from respect, from defense of its interests and from the values that have made possible free, stable and prosperous societies.”

Throughout the event, which will finish April 12, U.S. Airmen will engage with Chilean counterparts and regional partners to enhance interoperability, exchange operational expertise and build the relationships that enable a coordinated response to shared challenges.