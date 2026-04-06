Connecting the Skies: Air Traffic Control’s Key Role at MCAS Iwakuni

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, Japan — While aircraft move in and out of the airfield every day, another mission is constantly happening behind the scenes. Before a jet aligns with the runway or a flight begins its descent, air traffic controllers are already working to connect pilots, units, and agencies across the installation to keep operations safe and controlled.

Sgt. Austin Tomarchio, an air traffic controller at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, plays a key role in that system every day. His job may not be seen by most people on base, but it directly impacts how aircraft move through the airspace and whether they safely reach their destination.

Tomarchio said one of the biggest misconceptions about his job is that people assume it is just talking to pilots.

“Words have meaning within this MOS,” Tomarchio said.

For an air traffic controller, communication is structured and standardized, not conversational. Controllers are required to use certain words and phrases in a specific way, so pilots clearly understand instructions without confusion. Even small changes in the wording can alter the meaning, which is why every transmission must be deliberate and precise.

That level of precision becomes critical once aircraft begin entering the airspace around MCAS Iwakuni, where multiple aircraft can be operating at the same time under different conditions.

“The 7110 (is) the publication that we basically use as the Bible” Tomarchio said.

The 7110, an order posted by the Federal Aviation Administration, or FAA for short, is the primary set of rules and procedures air traffic controllers follow to manage aircraft safely. According to Tomarchio, many of those rules were developed or updated after real world incidents, which is why strict adherence to those procedures is required during every transmission.

As aircraft begin to stack into the airspace, that structure and discipline are what allow controllers to safely manage the flow of traffic. Tomarchio explained that a normal shift can quickly change depending on how many aircraft are operating. Some days may only involve a few aircraft, while others can involve dozens moving in and out of the airspace within a short window.

During those periods, controllers are constantly communicating, building sequences, and adjusting plans in real time to make sure operations continue to run smoothly and safely.

“There is no dead air on the frequency,” Tomarchio said.

Controllers often must think several steps ahead while still managing what is happening in the moment. Tomarchio explained that he can be building a plan 15 to 20 minutes out while also giving instructions to multiple aircraft at once, adjusting as conditions change.

Despite the pace and complexity, the priority remains simple.

“As long as everyone got in safely, that is what we are really worried about,” he said.

That focus on safety directly supports both the base and the surrounding community. Every aircraft that lands safely supports training, operations, and the movement of personnel and resources that the installation depends on. MCAS Iwakuni is also a joint use airfield, meaning commercial flights such All Nippon Airways, carrying civilian passengers, rely on the same safe and controlled airspace.

To maintain that level of coordination, controllers must also work across multiple agencies and adapt to different operating environments. Tomarchio’s role requires constant communication with base operations, other facilities, and nearby airspaces to ensure traffic flows smoothly.

That coordination extends to working with both American and Japanese pilots. Tomarchio explained that communication sometimes has to be adjusted depending on who is on the frequency to make sure instructions are understood clearly.

At MCAS Iwakuni, many Japanese pilots operate in the same airspace, and while they speak English, it is not always their first language. To reduce the chance of misunderstanding, controllers may slow down their speech, emphasize key words, and avoid unnecessary phrasing so instructions are clear and direct.

That clarity directly ties into trust, which plays a major role in air traffic control. Pilots rely on controllers to give clear and confident instructions, especially when operating at high speeds and in complex environments.

“If you sound nervous on position, the pilots are thinking, “should I trust this guy?” Tomarchio said.

That trust is not only between controller and pilot. It also exists within the team. Supervisors, who are senior and fully qualified controllers, monitor operations and oversee all active positions to ensure everything is safe.

Tomarchio described supervisors as a second set of eyes, helping controllers stay focused and avoid tunnel vision while maintaining control of the overall situation.

During high workload situations, supervisors maintain a broader view of the airspace while controllers focus on individual aircraft. They can step in, provide guidance, or take control of the frequency if needed to prevent situations from escalating.

While the job is highly technical, Tomarchio emphasized that the human side of the work is just as important. He said morale and trust within the section directly affect how well Marines perform on position.

“I see morale as a very important thing within this MOS,” Tomarchio said.

For him, supporting the mission is not just about controlling aircraft. It is also about making sure the people around him are taken care of and able to perform at their best. He explained that strong working relationships help build trust, which directly contributes to safer and more effective operations.

Through his work, Tomarchio continues to support MCAS Iwakuni by helping ensure safe and efficient air operations while also contributing to the trust and teamwork that keep the mission running. His role may not always be visible, but it plays a key part in connecting the people, aircraft, and operations that make the installation function every day.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2026 Date Posted: 04.07.2026 22:24 Story ID: 562206 Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Connecting the Skies: Air Traffic Control’s Key Role at MCAS Iwakuni, by LCpl Donald Dugger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.