75th US Army Reserve Innovation Command Spearheading New Initiative Ensuring Soldiers Equipped with Cutting Edge Technology

HOUSTON — The 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command is spearheading a new initiative to ensure Soldiers are equipped with cutting‑edge technology at the speed of modern warfare.

In recent conflicts, the tactical impact of inexpensive, commercially available drones has been undeniable. Adversaries are leveraging these readily accessible systems to innovate faster than traditional military procurement cycles can match. This creates a critical capability gap and increases risk to the force. The project called Rapid Attritable Commercial off the Shelf (COTS) Strike, or RACS framework, is intended to close this gap by fundamentally changing how the Army Reserve identifies, acquires, fields and sustains emerging technologies.

RACS will leverage non-standard equipment frameworks developed during OEF/OIF to manage COTS equipment through their entire lifecycle. This framework will address the challenges of rapid procurement of capabilities (non-programs of record), by establishing logistics support, repair vs replace strategies, asset visibility, and training programs of instruction (POI).

“The character of conflict is changing, and we must change with it,” said Col. David M. Stys, who currently serves as the Army Materiel Command – Army Reserve Element Detachment 6 commander. “RACS is about empowering our Soldiers. We are moving away from decades‑long development cycles and toward an agile system that puts the best available commercial technology into the hands of our troops in weeks, not years. This ensures they have the tools they need to maintain overmatch and return home safely.”

The RACS initiative is built on several innovative principles:

Agile acquisition: By utilizing flexible contracting methods and focusing on proven commercial off‑the‑shelf products, RACS will drastically reduce procurement timelines.

By utilizing flexible contracting methods and focusing on proven commercial off‑the‑shelf products, RACS will drastically reduce procurement timelines. “Replace, not repair” sustainment: The framework introduces an “attritable” equipment concept, recognizing that some systems are more practical to replace than repair in the field. This maximizes operational readiness and reduces the maintenance burden on Soldiers.

The framework introduces an “attritable” equipment concept, recognizing that some systems are more practical to replace than repair in the field. This maximizes operational readiness and reduces the maintenance burden on Soldiers. Decentralized train‑the‑trainer model: Rather than relying on a single training institution, RACS will create a network of expert trainers within units, allowing skills to spread rapidly and organically throughout the force.

Rather than relying on a single training institution, RACS will create a network of expert trainers within units, allowing skills to spread rapidly and organically throughout the force. Data‑driven improvement: The framework includes a robust process for collecting performance and attrition data directly from the field, allowing the command to make smarter, faster decisions on future technology investments.

This forward‑thinking effort by the 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command ensures the Army Reserve remains at the forefront of technological adaptation, providing a lethal, combat‑ready force prepared for the complexities of the modern battlefield.

The 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command is an Army Reserve command that drives operational innovation and provides expeditionary capabilities to support the Army’s modernization priorities.