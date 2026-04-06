Army Reserve Researchers Conduct Comprehensive Study to Shape Next Generation Robotic Mule

WASHINGTON — The 75th U.S. Army Reserve Innovation Command has completed a detailed research effort to inform the development of the next iteration of the Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport, or SMET, a robotic platform designed to reduce Soldier load and provide mobile power in contested environments.

The study, led by Lt. Col. Vikram Mittal and Lt. Col. Wesley Brown, acquisition officers in the 75th USARIC, was conducted from May to October 2025 to help Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems refine requirements for SMET Increment 2. “The aim of this study was to gather user feedback to inform the development of SMET Increment 2,” Mittal wrote in the report, noting that the team sought a broad, representative sample of Soldier experience.

Purpose of the Study The research focused on understanding how Soldiers interact with SMET Increment 1, what capabilities they find most valuable, and what improvements would provide the greatest operational benefit. The study centered on four core questions:

What aspects of the current SMET do Soldiers find useful?

How are units employing the system?

What improvements would increase user acceptance?

Which enhancements would deliver the most value in future missions?

According to the report, the goal was to “collect data from a broad range of units to ensure a large, representative sample,” enabling both quantitative and qualitative analysis to guide future acquisition decisions.

A Multi‑Layered Research Methodology To answer these questions, the 75th Innovation Command used a structured, multi‑phase methodology combining surveys, interviews, and documentation review.

1. Unit Outreach The team contacted every unit that had been issued an SMET; ensuring research participation across all three Army components: active duty, National Guard, and Army Reserve.

2. Usage‑Based Segmentation Units were divided into two categories based on their level of SMET experience:

Limited‑use units received a detailed survey designed to identify desired capabilities and gather structured feedback.

received a detailed survey designed to identify desired capabilities and gather structured feedback. High‑use units participated in virtual or in‑person interviews, where Soldiers described mission context, operational employment, and observed strengths and limitations.

3. Survey Development The survey was built using the SMET Capability Development Document to ensure alignment with intended system capabilities. It included Likert‑scale questions for quantitative analysis and a small number of open‑ended questions to capture nuanced feedback. Rensis Likert developed questions that measure attitudes, opinions, and behaviors along a five-point scale, e.g.. “Strongly Agree” or “Strongly Disagree.” The survey was kept as quantitative as possible to provide an opportunity for statistical analysis allowing opportunities to identify key trends and relationships.

4. Interview and Document Review Interview teams collected insights from Soldiers with extensive hands‑on experience. Units also provided after‑action reports and training materials. “Notes from the interview and documentation review were consolidated into the survey such that they could be used to help drive the quantitative and qualitative assessments,” the report states.

5. Data Integration and Analysis The team gathered 80 responses, consolidating them into 48 company‑level data sets — exceeding the threshold for statistical significance. Findings were synthesized to identify recurring trends, operational needs, and capability gaps relevant to Increment 2.

Building the Foundation for SMET Increment 2 The study’s structured approach provides the Army with a comprehensive understanding of how Soldiers envision the future of robotic load‑bearing systems. The findings now serve as a data‑driven foundation for shaping SMET Increment 2 requirements, ensuring the next generation of the platform aligns with real-world operational needs.

As Mittal noted, the effort was designed to ensure that future development is grounded in Soldier experience: “The process concluded with the development of data‑driven recommendations focused on improving SMET capability, reducing user burden, and informing future requirements and acquisition planning.”