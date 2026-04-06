Florida National Guard partners with Greece in State Partnership Program

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The Florida National Guard (FLNG) has been designated as Greece’s partner in the U.S. National Guard State Partnership Program (SPP), establishing a long-term framework for military cooperation and engagement.

The U.S. Embassy in Athens formally announced the partnership in a post on X Tuesday, stating “The pairing unlocks opportunities for cooperation in critical areas like joint military training, maritime security, cyber defense, infrastructure protection, and disaster preparedness—including wildfire response and emergency planning.”

The partnership came together after the FLNG pursued the opportunity following a request from Greece to the National Guard Bureau, aligning mutual interests in expanding military collaboration.

The SPP, established in the early 1990s, pairs U.S. National Guard states with partner nations to support sustained military engagement through joint training, exercises and institutional exchanges.

With Florida now officially designated as Greece’s partner, the focus shifts to implementation. The FLNG and the Hellenic Armed Forces are expected to begin recurring joint training events, subject matter expert exchanges and participation in exercises across a range of operational areas.

Key elements of the partnership include strong alignment in force structure, with both organizations maintaining comparable formations across air and ground components. Greece is also set to field F-35 fighter aircraft and UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters next year, further enhancing compatibility and opportunities for joint training.

“This partnership gives us a unique opportunity to train alongside a highly capable NATO ally with comparable forces, which directly strengthens our readiness and interoperability,” said Col. Patrick Heffernan, Deputy Chief of Staff, Plans, Florida Army National Guard. “It also builds on the strong cultural and historical ties between Florida and Greece, setting the foundation for a long-term relationship that benefits both organizations.”

Several factors contributed to Florida’s selection, including the state’s large Greek population and shared characteristics such as climate, industry, littoral geography and academic institutions.

Initial areas of cooperation are expected to include operational training, maritime and air domain awareness, disaster response and civil-military coordination.

The partnership with Greece allows Florida Guardsmen to enhance joint readiness, deepen cultural understanding and support shared security goals, while reinforcing Florida’s role in regional stability and multinational missions.

For the Hellenic Armed Forces, the partnership strengthens interoperability with a capable U.S. partner while refining warfighting capabilities and building professional ties, reinforcing Greece’s role in regional security and long-term collaboration.

Maj. Gen. John Haas, The Adjutant General of Florida, said the FLNG was excited about the partnership, which he explained will also contribute to broader national and international security objectives by improving interoperability and strengthening NATO capacity.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to strengthening enduring relationships with key allies and expanding our role in building regional and global security,” said Haas. “By working alongside Greece, we are reinforcing shared values and enhancing our collective ability to respond to complex challenges.”