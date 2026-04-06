AFMC event links mentorship, mission to National Strategy

Air Force Materiel Command personnel gained a greater understanding of how their daily efforts contribute to the nation’s highest strategic objectives during a virtual mentoring event, April 2.

The AFMC Mentoring Power Hour, hosted by the command’s coaching and mentoring program, focused on the National Security Strategy (NSS) and National Defense Strategy (NDS), connecting the high-level documents to the work done by Airmen and civilians at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels.

“The NSS allows you to understand the context behind your orders and the reason for your mission in America's ultimate goals,” said Lt. Col. Allen “Doogie” Hauser, a key speaker at the event and Wing Section Commander at the 711th Human Performance Wing.

Hauser, who created a presentation on the topic after realizing a gap in his own understanding early in his career, provided an in-depth look at how the two strategies are a "blueprint for our future success." He explained that the NSS, signed by the President, provides the overarching vision for national security, while the NDS translates that vision into military objectives.

“It's connecting why we do what we do day in, day out, and connecting that lower level to the top,” Hauser said. He was joined by Jeff Glover, AFMC Senior Intelligence Analyst, who provided context on current threats and reinforced the importance of every individual’s role.

“If you're a GS-7 and you don't think you're important in finance, you're wrong, because they're looking for any access point they can to get inside the kingdom,” Glover said, emphasizing that adversaries seek to exploit any perceived vulnerability. “If the people that work for you don't know their role or the importance of their role, then they probably are going to have less mental investment.”

The discussion highlighted AFMC’s critical role in executing the NDS, particularly in supercharging the industrial base, driving innovation in Artificial Intelligence, and ensuring that, "readiness is no longer an assumption, it's an expectation," said Hauser. Efforts across AFMC, including advancements in unmanned aerial systems, directly support the strategies’ priorities.

Glover noted the evolving threat landscape, where the nation’s geographic buffers are less protective than in the past.

“Can we say all our bases are secure?” he asked, referencing the challenge of detecting and countering drone incursions. “Every single one of us has an obligation to see something, say something.”

Both speakers stressed that effective mentorship is key to helping personnel find their purpose within the larger mission. Hauser charged leaders in the audience with a homework assignment.

“I charge each and every one of you to make sure you understand how what you're doing ties to it in the long run,” Hauser said. “Pride in the job that you're doing means something.”

Glover added that it is equally important for mentees to be proactive.

“It's on you to say, ‘I don't understand this,’” he advised.

The event underscored that a mentored force is an empowered force, better equipped to innovate, deter adversaries, and secure the nation’s interests.

To learn more about command mentoring opportunities and to view a recording of this event, AFMC personnel can visit the https://dod.teams.microsoft.us/l/team/19%3Adod%3A372f644647d344c49ea2ce344663f4d7%40thread.tacv2/conversations?groupId=99c2ec38-8fcf-4405-85ec-20d313bda26a&tenantId=8331b18d-2d87-48ef-a35f-ac8818ebf9b4.

Note: This story was developed with the support of artificial intelligence. Content was reviewed and edited by DoD personnel to verify accuracy, appropriateness and compliance with DoD policy. Mentoring