Multinational Exercise CENTAM Guardian 26 Strengthens Regional Security Cooperation

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DORAL, Fla. -- U.S. Southern Command and the Government of El Salvador will co-host the multinational exercise CENTAM Guardian 26 in various locations across El Salvador, April 16-27, 2026.

Military and security forces from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Costa Rica, Belize, the Dominican Republic, and the United States will participate in the exercise, building upon the success of previous iterations held annually since 2022.

This exercise reinforces the shared commitment of participating nations regional security and stability through collaborative training and enhanced interoperability. CENTAM Guardian 26 directly supports SOUTHCOM's strategic lines of effort by strengthening partnerships and enhancing the region's capacity to counter transnational threats.

“U.S. Southern Command’s approach has always encouraged and empowered our Allies and regional partners to contribute to our shared security,” said Gen. Francis L. Donovan, U.S. Southern Command commander.“We are now evolving this approach to partner for purpose, focusing on enabling our Allies and partners to move forward with us to counter shared security threats. U.S. Southern Commanduses the full spectrum of enabling capabilities to achieve this,including joint training exercises.”

The exercise will focus on developing agile and responsive forces prepared to address dynamic security challenges, including transnational threats, natural disasters, and humanitarian crises. Participating forces will hone their interoperability and collective capacity to respond effectively to complex scenarios.

Residents of El Salvador may observe an increased security presence, including military helicopters and aircraft used for transporting personnel and supplies. These movements may begin prior to the official start date of the exercise as equipment and personnel are positioned.

Media are invited to follow the exercise and access photo coverage at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/CENTAMGuardian26.